Olympic Games Mari sees Heikki at a glance and Heikki Mari, they can’t meet – that’s what life is like inside and outside the Beijing bubble

HS journalists Heikki Miettinen and Mari Manninen, who report on the Beijing Olympics, are close to each other in Beijing, but live a completely different life. Heikki is in the bubble, Mari is not.

Beijing

Pot:

I stand on the side of the road behind the bend because I want to see Heikki. I’m waiting for his bus.

These are our secret long-distance dates in Beijing, their third attempt.

Heikki:

At first I had to make eye contact through the hotel window, but under my window there is only a depressed looking, netless tennis court and I can’t get there.

View from the window of Heikki’s bubble hotel to the other side of the bubble.

Then we had to wave to each other through the gate of the hotel. The guards stopped me 20 meters before the gate. Mari said on the phone that the guards would not let her hang outside the gate behind the green fence.

Pot:

The border of the Beijing Olympics bubble goes down the green fence, and it is now seen that it also has a closely guarded border zone.

Heikki is inside the bubble, me outside.

Heikki has flown directly from Helsinki to Kupla to report on the Olympics, and he will not leave during the entire Games.

The bubble is not one place but the ski area and the ski slopes there, the hockey hall here, the airport there, the hotels here and there. Even the weakest hotel is a small bubble in the center of Beijing.

The bubble is preventing the spread of corona cases brought by racers to Beijing. I am an HS correspondent and I live in Beijing on that protected side.

Now Heikki’s bus is coming from behind the bend! Buses are part of the city – they rush between the Olympic venues, the hotel and the airport. I blink in the back, from there Heikki blinks back.

Heikki:

The bus ride is one of many to the main press center. All the bubble buses go there, and from there the journey continues to the ice rinks and other venues. Travel takes up a good portion of the day, and workdays often stretch around the clock.

Interest rate precautions are evident in everything.

Players can be interviewed from a safe distance, more than a meter away. The pocket recorder is placed on a tray, which the race officer – most likely a volunteer – moves to a small table close to the athlete. The tray is often full of recorders. All the editors get the exact same comments, but the stuff is still amazingly different.

On Sunday I watched the Lions special victory from Sweden. I do not remember seeing the second similar third round in the standings and rising from 0-3 to Sweden. Riemun heard that he had scored the winning goal Harri Pesonen in the speeches: “This was a testament to the finesse of sport, what it is at its worst and best.”

Pot:

Here, outside the bubble, the Olympics appear in astonishingly little cityscape.

Mari found a picture of an Olympic mascot panda in the park.

Many colleagues are disturbed in their work outside the bubble. Guards on duty everywhere are interrupting interviews. That’s what our foreign suppliers have in China all the time, but during the Olympics, it also gets international attention.

Some readers in Finland say that because of the Olympics, they are only now realizing the terrible human rights situation in China. It’s confusing because we journalists have been telling about it for a long time.

Tickets to Korona-era auditoriums aren’t sold in Beijing, but I got to watch one of the competitions chosen by the authorities, the free figure skating program for men. I gasped for leaps. I had only seen figure skating as a child on television.

Marin’s cell phone was immortalized when there somewhere far on the ice, race winner Nathan Chen jumped his wild jumps.

In figure skating competitions, Mari photographed the precisely marked boundary of the spectator bubble.

The auditorium is divided into two separate parts, with entrances on the bubble side and outside the bubble.

Interviewing other spectators invited from outside the bubble – university students and city workers – was forbidden. You were not allowed to take a camera or even a pen to the auditorium, but you could take pictures with your mobile phone. In China, things are often illogical.

Heikki:

The morning routines in the bubble are clear. From your room with elevator to the third floor and corona test. A stick in the throat, a few nods and a sample is ready. Thanks to the sampler and thumbs up.

The bubble must be constantly worn in a mask outside your hotel room.

Heikki at a press conference on Monday.

Heikki described how the snowfall surprised the bubble.

Somewhere in the back of the head lurks the fear of the coronavirus. I find it perhaps even too stressful. Reasonably, there should be a lower risk of getting a corona infection here than in a grocery store in Helsinki, but it is still exciting. Uncertainty consumes energy.

You don’t even want to think about a positive test result, because it would mean going to an isolation hotel, like a puck star did To Marko Anttila and the Goalkeeper of the Lions To Juho Olkinuora.

These are perhaps the most stressful Olympics I’ve been to. And these are, after all, my ninth race since 1992.

Pot:

I don’t really care about the coronavirus. China has kept coronary infections well under control.

I use the mask on public transport, in taxis and almost all indoors, but not outdoors.

China’s corona policy outside the bubble is harsh. If there is bad luck and the corona test looks positive, the authorities will apply for isolation. We will be there as long as the tests look negative, that is, even for another month. The isolation room is often windowless and rugged, more miserable than a bubble.

We in China are strangely accustomed to a style that bypasses the rights of the Chinese individual, even though few of us like it.

Heikki:

Dining at the Beijing Media Center is a stage for robots. If you want onion rings, the robot will dispense. If you want a burger, the robot will take care of it too. Chinese food from a clay pot, and again there is a robot in the matter. After all, there is also pasta, the famous pasta bolognese that the Italians would not recognize.

If you want a drink at the media center at the end of the evening, the robot will dispense and pour into a glass. Watching a drink beat is a local attraction.

Only cash and Visa cards are accepted for payment. Visa is one of the big sponsors of the Olympics.

Payment for race bubbles is only possible with the Visa card application, which I did not receive for my own card. The volunteers at the taxi stand paid for my trip in advance, and I went to pay them in cash the next day.

The weakest serving of pasta that Italians wouldn’t call pasta.

The web rolls well in the bubble, including Western applications banned elsewhere in China. The same Olympic network is played in the hotel lobby as in the press center, but the internet is pounding in the rooms.

Pot:

Beijing’s restaurant offerings are endless, so I eat the world’s best fiery Sichuan, excellent French and pretty good Georgian. I even get a bun for the Finnish ambassador at the Olympics.

The countdown bun is a rare treat even for Mar, who is accustomed to the delicacies of Beijing.

I pay for everything with an app on my cell phone that takes money from my bank account. That’s what almost everyone does. In China, cash is mainly a source of joy, hardly anyone uses a bank card. It’s weird to think that a bubble is also an old-time payment bubble.

Mari pays on her cell phone, as she always does in China.

I am jealous of bubble people about the working internet. I have to use a special virtual key, or vpn, when I want to work around the blocks, that is, on Facebook or Twitter, reading The New York Times or the BBC.

But on the other hand: on this side of the bubble fence I have all the nice attractions of Beijing, the Forbidden City and hutongs, temples and parks.

And above all, the people of Beijing who are hard on the surface but warm on the inside.

