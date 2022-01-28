Olympic Games Klæbo got home from Italy on a private plane paid for by the sponsor because “Norway needs all its heroes in China”

The Norwegian national team’s Korona affliction continued on Friday when Klæbo was flown from the national team camp to a safe home on a private jet.

Cross-country skiing Norway has been struggling with painful uncertainty recently after coronavirus infections have been detected in the Beijing ski team. The saga continued again on Friday as the star of the Norwegian men’s team Johannes Høsflot Klæbo got to Norway from the national team camp in Seiser Almi, Italy – on a private flight.

The coron drama in the Norwegian team was born when the coach of the Norwegian sprint national team Arild Monsen was found to be corona positive after he returned to Norway from Seiser Almi on Sunday. The entire men’s team was found to have been in close contact with Monsen.

On Wednesday, it was reported that skiers Anne Kjersti Kalvå and Heidi Weng have obtained a positive corona test result. Also a male skier Simen Hegstad Krüger was found to be positive. The rest of the team’s home and the subsequent trip to Beijing have been delayed, but Klæbo got home with the help of his sponsor on a private flight. And alone to minimize the risk of infection.

“It would have been nice if others had gotten in (on the flight) as well, but the national team management recommended the trip alone in a small plane. Other male skiers will get home tomorrow (Saturday). It would have been best if we had all gotten home on a bigger machine at the same time, but that was not possible, ”Kläbo’s manager and father Haakon Klæbo said.

Father Klæbo has been isolated for ten days so he can still meet his son before he heads to Beijing.

“We said that if there’s just something we can do, then we’re ready. Norway needs all its heroes in China, and if we can help with that, so great, ”said the sponsor’s representative Jens Haugland said.

The Norwegian Ski Association said no new positive test results have been obtained. The team will be tested again on Saturday, and the men’s team is scheduled to leave Oslo for Beijing on Monday. The women’s team, meanwhile, is scheduled to fly from Zurich to Beijing on Tuesday.

