Germany is once again applying for the Olympics – especially with itself. That means: lengthy, viscous to halting and without any apparent enthusiasm from key politicians.

AOn Wednesday the French got the Olympic Games. Stop. Isn’t that old hat? Sports fans have long been complaining that in the summer of 2024, tickets for the competitive sports trade fair in Paris will only be available for horrendous sums, while Olympic enthusiasts are reveling in a fantastic backdrop. By boat with the youth of the world on the Seine for the opening ceremony, beach volleyball in front of the Eiffel Tower, the most beautiful and elegant dressage steeds in front of Louis XIV’s castle. France’s heart as the home of modern Olympia. A member of the executive committee of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) was not particularly surprised that the 2030 Winter Games were more or less placed in the laps of the neighbors of the sporting nation Germany before this festival: “They are fixed.”

The reverse conclusion hits to the core of the beleaguered German Olympic nostalgic. For a good half a century, there hasn’t been any chance of going to the games. Seven attempts failed, some, like most recently Hamburg and the Rhine-Ruhr region project, before the application letter was submitted to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).