Olympic Games In Beijing, the enthusiasm for the Olympics is lukewarm, and some of them are even annoying, as Beijingers are stuck in their hometown because of the Games – “If I can’t get back to Beijing from my vacation, I’ll quit my job”

In Beijing, the enthusiasm for the Olympics is lukewarm, and some of them are even annoying, as the people of Beijing have already been stuck in their hometown because of the Games.

Beijing

Often it is said that Beijing is a strange place for the upcoming Olympics, as the Beijingers have no relationship with the sports of the Winter Olympics.

And there is not much snow in the dry winter climate.

But the people of Beijing have a relationship with the ice, some even passionate.

¤ # & *! the elderly lady roars with words that are not appropriate to write in a newspaper article.

He came to swim in the opening of his neighborhood on Lake Houhai in Beijing but did not take off his swimsuit.

“Get lost! There is too much crowd here! Some are already full of pictures of me swimming. ”

A bunch of day walkers push him and go nowhere. They are on the boardwalk specifically to photograph avant-garde swimmers.

The lady, cursing, steers her electric moped towards the second avant-garde.

A city worker drags an ice stick in his hand, punches a hole here and there, and pushes a measure into the holes. He finds out the thickness of the ice.

Any day the townspeople are allowed in Houhai to sled on sledges rented from the beach. It is a beloved winter pastime of Beijingers.

Beijing the start of the olympics is a month. That would not be believed by the street scene in downtown Beijing.

A modest sign in Beijing Houhailla welcomes the Olympics.

In the hutongs of Beijing, the tourist center markets the Olympics. You can look for these places a bit.

There is little need to apply for outdoor ads. There is only one small banner around Lake Houhai where the Olympics are welcomed.

The actual venues of the Olympics, such as the Zhangjiakou ski resort near Beijing, do shine in the decorations. The townspeople speculate that downtown Beijing will also be decorated for racing later.

Television is glowing the Olympics out of that, and there’s a lot of joyous content in the somewhere too, but it’s hard for the public to squander the Olympic drug.

Come to the opening on the bike Zhang Qingwen says that sports are interesting and the Olympics a really nice thing.

“I’ve watched the Winter Olympics on TV before, but I’m not very serious. This year, I’m trying to focus and look from start to finish because they’re in China, ”Zhang says.

He then dives into the shallow clearing and swims, enjoying ten minutes. A plastic bag and other rubbish has stuck to the edge of the ice, but it doesn’t slow down the swimmers here.

Zhang Qingwen praises the beneficial effect of freestyle swimming on health.

A city worker installs a surveillance camera on the edge of the ice before the winter sledding season opens.

The Chinese are still proud to have won the Winter Olympics, but the relationship with the Games is quite different from that of the Beijing Summer Olympics in 2008. At the time, the whole country seemed to rejoice at the Games.

Beijing had already been wallpapered with mask masks well in advance of the Olympics, recalls the Finnish paralympic team’s attache at the time. Juha Tuominen.

Since then, he has led the Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Beijing and promoted Finnish winter sports exports in many ways.

“Now the lukewarm enthusiasm is explained by the fact that the Chinese people expect above all victories and success. In the summer competitions, China is really tough, but in these winter competitions, more than ten medals are already an optimistic goal, ”says Tuominen.

Ten medals is a modest result for a country the size of China, which in 2021 grabbed a total of 88 medals at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, including 38 gold.

Nationalism can be seen in different ways even under the Winter Games. When China recently showed what kind of uniforms for race workers are, some people barked outfits in abundance, among other things, as “unsustainably ugly”.

Guo Luoxi says he doesn’t dare make turns as fast on the right hill as he does on this artificial hill. He has competed indoors.

GuO LUOXI, 9, pulls tightly to the right and then left and then right down the hill with his skis. The coach screams.

Actually, Guo is indoors, on an uphill rolling hill. As he bounces down at times, a white, long-haired rug instantly takes him to the top of a small hillside.

Because the Chinese were unfamiliar with winter sports, the Chinese state began years to inspire the people to snow sports years before the Olympics. Many more ice skating spots have come to the country, but downhill skiing in particular has become a hit with better circles.

The Beijinger In just two years, seven new ski resorts with heavily snow-covered slopes have arrived in Beijing in just two years. Even this indoor training venue in the center is only five years old.

“Three years ago, Dad said‘ let’s go downhill, ’and then we went. It hadn’t been before, ”says the mother of the family Guo Zhixin.

Now the older daughter practices a couple of times a week in the indoor hall. The 4-year-old little sister is on the adjacent track for the fifth time.

They visit the right snow slopes a couple of times a year.

Many are unable to train a new sport before rushing, so broken legs and wrists have become a topic in China. Some has a group that can only be reached by presenting an X-ray of his skiing injury.

The coach tries to get his students to move as fast as possible.

The indoor training equipment shelf is used by many beginners who will try downhill skiing before venturing to the right slope.

Olympic ambition it counts that the Games have already disrupted the daily lives of the people of Beijing.

“It may be that the feeling is that‘ the race is over, ’” Tuominen says.

China wants Beijing to be virus-free at the start of the Games, as China wants to show the world its almost disease-free face – and keep it that way. At the Olympics, China will keep competitors in a separate bubble. Foreign viewers of the Games are not worried.

Over the fall, Beijingers faced tougher travel restrictions than other Chinese, and at least in part due to upcoming races.

Beijingers have been urged not to leave the capital unless forced to do so. For government employees, this is, in effect, an order to stay put.

Even some Western companies have tried to keep their employees in the city. A Chinese man says he recently secretly visited his employer on a weekend trip – downhill skiing.

“Our travel in China has declined because children need a school permit if they go outside of Beijing,” Guo Zhixin says.

A fresh corona test result must also be displayed each time you enter and return to Beijing.

And then there’s the threat: if the trip hurts a city where a single case of corona occurs, there will be no return to Beijing for a couple of weeks.

Some take the risk and travel because there is very little coronary heart disease in China. Sometimes things are still bad, and in Yunnan Province, for example, there are still many Beijingers stuck.

Recently, China’s second most important city, Shanghai, also tightened its movement restrictions.

Beijingers spending time in a sunny and windproof park in January.

All are on their toes and waiting to see if there will be even tougher restrictions on movement for Beijingers before the Games.

This is particularly frightening for migrant workers in Beijing, as the Games coincide with the Chinese New Year. It is a time to travel for relatives to relatives. Already last year, many missed the most important trip of the year due to interest rate restrictions.

“Why do the Olympics have to just overlap with the New Year?” asks a domestic worker from Gansu Province who works in Beijing.

He does not want his name made public because he fears the Olympics in China will be too sensitive a subject to criticize.

“If I can’t get back to Beijing from my vacation, I’ll quit my job.”