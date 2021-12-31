Olympic Games Freestyle skier Jon Sallinen, 21, did a tough stunt in Calgary – top finish practically secured Olympic place

Sallinen dropped to sixth in his first World Cup final.

Finland Jon Sallinen dropped to sixth in the freestyle snow gutter world cup competition in Calgary, Canada. Sallinen’s score was 76.80.

“I saw that Jon fell on the little sure, but still made an excellent result. It’s great to see that his landing safety is in that category, ”Ski Sport Finland’s top sports director Jussi-Pekka Kinnunen said in a statement.

According to Ski Sport Finland’s press release, 21-year-old Sallinen practically secured a place for the Beijing Olympics, as his ranking and the selection criteria of the Olympic Committee are clearly met.

Allow the starting point for the race was not the best, as he broke his clavicle in early December. Sixth place is the best Finnish investment in two years in the freesk.

“This was Sallinen’s first place finish at the World Cup level, and immediately sixth place,” Kinnunen said.

The competition was won by Canada Brendan Mackay points 97.00.