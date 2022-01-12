Olympic Games Cross-country Olympic team joined: Jasmin Kähärä and Remi Lindholm are the last choices

The team has now been confirmed because there are no more display seats.

Finland The cross-country skiing team of seven women and six men for the Beijing Olympics has taken its final shape, says the Finnish Olympic Committee in a press release.

In the final stage, the team was selected Jasmin Kähärä and Remi Lindholm.

The Board of the Finnish Olympic Committee met on Wednesday and confirmed the choices made by the Top Sports Unit.

“In the cross-country skiing choices made on Tuesday, we left one more place for women and one for men in our off-road quota. On Wednesday, we received official confirmation that the Planica World Cup will not be replaced but will be canceled. As a result, there are no more international show competitions, so international shows for cross-country skiers have been given, ”Director of the Top Sports Unit Mika Lehtimäki says in a press release.

The Finnish competition team will get its final form on January 24, when the remaining selections will be made. The size of the team will be about 90 athletes.

The Beijing Olympics will begin on February 4.

Cross-country skiing team in Beijing:

Jasmi Joensuu

Anne Kyllönen

Jasmin Kähärä

Katri Lylynperä

Johanna Matintalo

Kerttu Niskanen

Krista Pärmäkoski

Ristomatti Hakola

Perttu Hyvärinen

Remi Lindholm

Joni Mäki

Iivo Niskanen

Lauri Vuorinen