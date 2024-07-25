This Thursday, Colombian participation in the tournament officially began. Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Ana Maria Rendon was in the qualifying round of the recurve archery event.

The Colombian athlete, who is facing her quarterfinals Olympic Games After participating in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2026, he had an acceptable performance in what was our debut in the Olympic games.

Rendon She finished the round in 36th place with a score of 649 points, after completing 21 10-point throws with a recurve bow. The Colombian achieved 328 points in the first part of the event and 321 points in the second half of her participation.

With your score and ranking, Ana Maria Rendon will face the Chinese Taipei native in the round of 32, Chien-Ying Lei. The match will take place on August 1st at 12:30 noon in Colombia.

The highest-placed athlete in the qualifying round was South Korea’s Lim Si-hyeon, who completed the event with 694 points out of a possible 720, which was close to perfection. The Asian managed to set the first world record of these Olympic Games.

