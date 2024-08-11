Walking around the field, track or mat on which the match in which an athlete won was played is a traditional act at the Olympic Games. However, The typical Olympic lap, with the flag on her shoulders, was not allowed to the Colombian Tatiana Rentería after winning the bronze medal.

The bronze medal fight between Tatiana Rentería and Génesis Reasco ended with a score of 2 to 1, in favor of the Colombian.

Rentería, 23, celebrated his victory with emotion in the company of his coach, who handed him the country’s flag so he could do the victory lap. The young woman took her in her hands, lifted her up and climbed onto the mat; however, when she was about to start running, the judge stopped her and told her that she was not allowed to do so..

The audience immediately booed the judge’s decision. But her coach did not leave it like that, as he took her off the sports arena and told her to run to one side, showing her flag and receiving applause from everyone present.

The impediment to the return with the flag not only caused discomfort at the time, but also strong criticism on social networks since in the case of men’s wrestling there was no such restriction.

“Why don’t they let her carry her flag?” “How terrible that they didn’t let her do the victory lap,” “If you couldn’t do it there, don’t worry, you’ll do it here in Colombia and with your people,” were some of the reactions on social media.

Tatiana helped the Colombian delegation to its fourth medal. The other three medals were won by athletes Ángel Gabriel Barajas in the artistic gymnastics high bar. and two more in weightlifting by Yeison López and Mari Leivis Sánchez, who also won silver.

Thus, Colombia bids farewell to the games with three silver medals and one bronze.

