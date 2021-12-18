Olympic Games Belgium joined the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics

Latvia is leaving its representative at home due to the coronavirus.

Belgium joins diplomatic boycott over Beijing Winter Olympics, sports website Inside the Games said on Saturday.

“The federal government is not going to send representation to the Games,” the prime minister said Alexander De Croo answered a question in Parliament on the possibility of a diplomatic boycott.

The diplomatic boycott concerns the Olympics and the Paralympics. Regardless of the position of Belgium, Belgium has decided on its position on the Games.

Germany, France and Italy, among others, have decided not to join the diplomatic boycott, so the EU’s negative stance on the Games seems unlikely, according to Inside the Games.

United States confirmed on 6 December as the first country not to send representatives of its administration to the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Australia, Britain, Lithuania, Canada and New Zealand have also reported on their diplomatic boycott. Scotland, which belongs to Britain, also said that it was participating in the boycott. Scottish athletes compete in the Olympics under the British flag.

The boycott will not prevent athletes from participating in the February Olympics.

Latvian president Egils Levits will be left out of the Olympics, and no other senior officials in the country will travel to the venue.

However, according to the explanation, this is not a diplomatic boycott but a coronavirus. Country Broadcasting Company LSM has previously stated that Latvia will be represented at the Games by the Chinese Ambassador Maija Manika.

China has repeatedly warned the West of paying a price for a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics.