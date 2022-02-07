Olympic Games Athletes tell poor media about poor isolation and food shortages at competition venues – Chinese media show a completely different reality

Alpine skiers will have to settle for chips and chocolate at the competition venue. A Polish skater says he was picked up from an isolation hotel without being told where he was being taken.

Finland is not the only participating country to have been criticized for hosting the Beijing Olympics.

Finland has been rubbed Marko Anttilan keeping in a quarantine hotel on light grounds and in poor conditions. A similar message has been heard from other countries, and the conditions of the competition and the food served at the competition venues have also been criticized.

Russian biathlete Valeria Vasnetsova said he had lost weight due to food served in the quarantine hotel. Vasnetsova said On their Instagram account, they ate the same food for five days for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

In addition, Vasnetsova said she had not been told about the test results. Anttila’s results are known, as they have been said to be sawing.

Polish speed skating coach Tuomas Nieminen said last week testing to be obscure. According to Nieminen, the Czech competitor had received a positive test result from the organizers, although he had not yet had time to enter the country.

Nieminen also said that different results could be obtained from the same test if it was tested in two different laboratories.

After Nieminen told about the quarantine cases, it started to happen. Polish speed skaters were released from quarantine and returned to the race village at 3.30pm.

“Apparently, none of the test results required by the protocol were communicated. I guess there is some logic here, ”Nieminen said after the incident.

Special formed a short track skater Natalia Maliszewskan case. He was one of the athletes released from isolation. In the end, he couldn’t compete. Maliszewska has told about the events of the night To Reuters.

Maliszewska says there were workers in her isolation hotel room with cameras on their belts.

“I sat in the ambulance and it was three o’clock at night. I cried like crazy because I didn’t know what was going on. I didn’t feel safe at all, ”the skater said.

The skater was told that despite the positive test, he would be allowed to practice for his opening rounds. Half an hour before leaving, there was a new announcement that the organization had made a mistake and he could not leave because there is a danger to people.

“I don’t believe in tests right now. I want an explanation from people who made me feel insecure because no one is saying anything right now. They are quiet, ”Maliszewska said.

Food service has also been criticized outside the quarantine hotel. Coach of the German alpine skiing national team Christian Schwaiger said According to Reutersthat no hot food is available at the venue.

“Food services are incredibly questionable because they don’t really exist. I would have assumed that the International Olympic Committee would be able to arrange hot food, ”Schwaiger said.

“There are no hot dishes here. There are chips, nuts and chocolate and nothing else. ”

Representatives from the Austrian and U.S. teams told Reuters that the teams will take their own food to the venue to make the meal a success.

Swedish changes to the schedule have been requested for the team to reduce the impact of frost bite. According to the rules, the race will be moved from 20 degrees below zero, but the wind will not be taken into account.

The Swedes are particularly concerned about the sprint, which is to be skied as an evening race. The men’s final, which concludes the evening, is on the program until 8pm local time. The women’s sprint started at 15.45 and was difficult.

“The cold destroyed me Frida Karlsson perfectly. It’s not good that the spins start even later, ”said the Swedish head coach Anders Byström According to Reuters.

In the host country there has been no stir from criticism. When HS went through Chinese media on Monday at 10 a.m. in China, it found no news of the athletes’ complaints, just praise.

Space olympics free newsletter hs.fi/newsletters

Read all olympics from hs.fi/olympics