Scandal and controversy took hold this Wednesday, inside and outside the sports arenas, Paris 2024 Olympic Gamestwo days before its opening ceremony.

The latest incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Saint-Etienne, where Argentina and Morocco They kicked off men’s football, simultaneously with Spain and Uzbekistan in Paris.

Global controversy

In the stadium Geoffroy-Guichard And two hours after a match that was declared finished (2-2) by the official website of the Games and the social media accounts of both teams, the Argentine and Moroccan players returned to the field, now without fans in the stands, to play three minutes of added time.

They had to return with the news that the referee, the Swede G. Nyberg, disallowed the Argentine midfielder’s last-gasp goal Christian Medina, which would have meant the Albiceleste equalised in the 90+16 minutes, but which was disallowed for offside after a VAR review.

The coach of Argentina, Javier Mascherano, He said that it was “a circus” and attacked those responsible for the unusual match: “I don’t want them to benefit me, but I don’t want them to make fun of us like they did today.”

“The truth is that I have never experienced a similar situation in my career as a footballer, as a coach I have little time, but as a footballer I have never experienced a similar situation,” explained the Argentine coach.

“Yesterday they broke into our property and robbed us. They stole Almada’s things, including a watch, rings, everything… during a training session at the Olympic Games. They ask us for credentials for everything, but then these things happen. Today they invaded the field seven times and then threw firecrackers at us. They told us it was 2-2. Not even Morocco wanted to play in it,” he added.

Mascerano spoke about the controversies that arose during the game and how his team had an incredible match: “This is an embarrassment, they told us that the match had been suspended for security reasons. It’s the Olympic Games, it’s not a neighbourhood tournament. The match was stopped seven times due to people entering. At no point was the VAR mentioned. The official Olympic Games website gave the score as 2-2. I don’t want to be taken advantage of, but I don’t want to be made fun of either, as happened today.”

Around twenty Moroccan fans invaded the pitch after Medina’s goal, forcing security to enter, AFP noted.

Bottles and glasses were also thrown, forcing the referee to invite the players back to the dressing room without the final whistle having been blown. Morocco thus ended up celebrating a 2-1 victory thanks to a double from Sufiane Rahimi in the 45th + 2nd minute and a penalty in the 49th. Giuliano Simeone had scored in the 68th minute for the Albiceleste.

