Olympic Games An incomprehensible sight in the middle of a million cities – the 64-meter Olympic jump tower “looks crazy but cool”

Built for freestyle skiing and snowboarding, the big air performance venue is an impressive sight, even though the wildest plans had to be abandoned.

Beijing there are not two words about the most memorable venue for the Olympics.

Built for freestyle and snowboarding, the big air jumper is built next to the former steel mill. The jumper is surrounded by four huge cooling tubes that create an impressive, even frightening vision.

The social media has ridiculed that competitions are being held in the middle of a nuclear power plant.

“Looks like this was created for the virtual world. It’s like playing a video game,” Nick Goepper said To the AP.

The jump was the first completely new venue to be completed for the Beijing Olympics. It was completed in October 2019, less than a year after construction began. The first competition was held in Beijing in December 2019.

Olympic athletes have smoked the milieu of the venue.

“The chimneys in the background look crazy, but at the same time really cool. From the top you can see the mountains, this structure, the city and the old steel mill. You can see a lot of things here, ”says the US freestyle calculator Alex Hall rejoiced at the AP.

“For the first time at the top, I was a little disappointed because there is usually a mountain view from the top. But in the evening light, this is really great, ”the Frenchman said Antoine Adelisse comments To Reuters.

In the background of the jumper there is a view over the old industrial area and the city. Pictured is Finn Bilous from New Zealand.

Shougangin the steel plant was a major reason why china became the world’s largest steel producer.

The 100-year-old plant was closed in 2008 as an environmental act before the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. The goal of closing thousands of people to work was to reduce air pollution.

The main architect of the venue Zhang Lin according to the original plan, the jumper was to be built so that the athletes would have emerged from the cooling pipe. The crazy idea had to be rejected.

The intention was for athletes to appear “from scratch”. But the cooling towers are very fragile structures, so making the hole would probably have caused the collapse, ”Zhang Li commented on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. ABC’s by.

This is what the venue looks like in the evening light.

Race organizers have said the jumper is part of a city renovation project. It has been described as the world’s first permanent big air jumper, and the race park in place is set to “encourage city dwellers to take part in the Winter Sports”.

The theme of sustainable development is a big part of the Olympics, but the Beijing big air jump is not the easiest hobby for beginners. The top of the tower rises to a height of 64 meters and the length of the hill is 164 meters.

Office buildings, cafes and other sports facilities have also been built in the old industrial area. During the summer, concerts are planned for the jumper’s descent.

Shougang competes in big air competitions in freestyle and snowboarding. Finland Anni Kärävä was ninth in the freestyle skiing Big Air Women’s Olympic finals on Tuesday.

The jump can be customized to suit the needs of freestyle skiers or snowboarders.

