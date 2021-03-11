The United States Olympic Committee (USOPC) has said it expects American athletes scheduled to participate in the Tokyo Olympics (July 23 to August 8) to be vaccinated against Covid-19 well in advance, given the acceleration of the vaccination campaign in the country. “We are more optimistic than ever about the prospect of Team USA athletes being vaccinated well ahead of the Games, and hopefully, for some, probably before they qualify.”, said the CEO of USOPC. Sarah Hirshland. Some 62 million people in the United States have received one or more doses of the vaccine, or about 19% of the adult population. Sarah Hirshland said most athletes would likely be vaccinated through locally run programs, but she did not rule out the possibility of setting up a mass vaccination center where athletes would be gathered in one location. specific. E. S.