S.Bad news for the Olympic application in the Rhine-Ruhr region. The race to host the Games in 2032 is as good as over, with Queensland, Australia being the winner. As Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), explained at a press conference on Wednesday evening, the IOC will only enter the next phase with the applicant Brisbane, the “targeted dialogue”. Brisbane thus has the status of “preferred candidate”.

This is what the commission responsible for this, the Commission for Future Olympic Hosts of Summer Games, recommended to the IOC executive, which met virtually this Wednesday. After a further, detailed exchange with Brisbane, according to the IOC, the region will be proposed for election to host the IOC session, provided it meets the Commission’s further expectations. The time has not yet been determined. Should this phase not succeed, the IOC would come back to the other applicants.

“Surprising step”

In addition to Australia and the Rhine-Ruhr region, Budapest, Qatar and the Chinese cities of Chengdu and Chongqing had also expressed interest in applying for the Olympic Games in 2032. Kristin Kloster Aasen, the chairwoman of the commission, said the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) with President Alfons Hörmann had been in contact with the IOC in February and had not entered into the further application process. Hörmann had always emphasized that he wanted to wait for the citizens’ poll before taking any more concrete steps. Previously, applications from Munich (winter) and Hamburg (summer) had failed because of the citizens.

In a statement by Michael Mronz, the initiator of the private sector initiative Rhein-Ruhr, it said: “We take note of the IOC’s surprising step to start official negotiations with one of several potential applicants for the 2032 Games at short notice. As the IOC announced, today’s decision is also due to the strong support of Brisbane by the Australian Olympic Committee, which unfortunately was not given in the case of Germany. “

In the press conference, Thomas Bach emphasized that John Coates, the Australian Vice President of the IOC, had not participated in the decisions regarding Brisbane. He referred to the Olympic Charter, which stipulates that no member of the IOC executive may sit on the selection committee. Coates is a close companion of Bach. He also chaired the working group that worked out the change in the application process.

This change – moving away from the expensive application marathon with several candidates to a decision seven years before the games, towards a flexible, cooperative solution – was adopted by the 2019 session. The aim was to cut costs and to deprive the many lobbyists and consultants of their expensive field of activity. But now, due to an unexpected coup, the award has almost been decided eleven years before the opening. Bach tried to keep the losers happy: “This is not a decision against anyone. It is only a vote for a prospect at this point. “

For Friday, Armin Laschet, the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, had planned a meeting with the cities designated for the application to inform them about the status of the application and to advise on the date for the planned public survey. On Wednesday morning, the German Press Agency published the message that the public survey on a possible application for the Olympic Games with the Rhine-Ruhr region should possibly be coupled with the federal election on September 26th. She referred to statements made by DOSB President Hörmann. The next Olympic Games to be awarded are to take place in 2036 – a historic date for Germany and the Olympic movement – the 1936 Games in Berlin were misused for National Socialist propaganda.