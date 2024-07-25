The Olympic Games for the Colombian Women’s Team have already begun. In the first match, they face a difficult France that won by 3 goals in the first half of their debut in Paris 2024.

The first half started badly for the coffee makers who fell at the break. However, with the help of Catalina Usme, Mayra Ramirez and Manuela Pavi, The approach was changed and actions were generated that now allow us to hope for a third goal to tie the match.

The goals of the match

France took the lead with a goal from Marie-Antoinette Katoto in the first minutes of the match. This unsettled the Colombian defence, which would soon be affected by two more goals.

The second for the French was scored by Kenza Dali after a good collective action and a shot that hit the crossbar and went in.

The third was Katoto’s double, who scored with a header after a great cross from a teammate inside the area. The forward was left alone in front of the goal and managed to head the ball to the opposite side, where the Colombian goalkeeper was.

Colombia scored from the penalty spot with a goal scored by Catalina Usme after a foul by the French goalkeeper on Mayra Ramírez. Colombia’s game began to improve considerably, creating scoring opportunities.

The second goal came from Manuela Pavi, who in an individual move broke free and scored in front of the French goal. Now, Colombia is putting pressure on the French defense to seek the equalizer. However, things got complicated by a red card that sent off Mayra Ramírez, the team’s key player until now.