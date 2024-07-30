The group stage of the 2024 Olympic Games It’s over! We now know the eight teams that have qualified for the quarter-finals of the men’s football tournament. There will be some great matches that you can’t miss.
A new competition is underway at the 2024 Olympic men’s football tournament! Once the group stage is over, it’s time for the knockout matches. Being one of the big favourites of the competition, Argentina secured the essentials in its group, qualifying for the quarter-finals, but will face the local and powerful France. We review all the matches. Japan and Paraguay can join in.
|
GAME
|
DAY AND TIME ARG
|
Morocco-United States
|
August 2, 10:00
|
Spain- 1D
|
August 2, 12:00
|
Egypt- 2D
|
August 2, 2:00 p.m.
|
France-Argentina
|
August 2, 16.00
Everything will move very quickly at the end of the Olympic Games. After the quarter-finals, the four qualifiers will have to get back to work quickly. They will play their semi-final next MondayThe first match will take place at 13:00, while the second will take place at 16:00.
#Olympic #Games #mens #football #quarterfinals #played
Temp Mail I’m often to blogging and i really appreciate your content. The article has actually peaks my interest. I’m going to bookmark your web site and maintain checking for brand spanking new information.