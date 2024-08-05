Simone Biles She leaves Paris with four medals, three of them gold, after a final day in which she recalled that she is a spectacular athlete, but also a human being, and in which she saw the Brazilian Andrade, Olympic champion on the floor, shine.

The 27-year-old American closed out her participation on Monday with a silver in the floor final, after finishing fifth on the balance beam.

Powerful and serene since her arrival in Paris, Biles was about to bid farewell to these “redemption” Games with the opportunity to equal gymnastics legend Larissa Latynina and American swimmer Katie Ledecky, the women with the most Olympic gold medals.

But as the harsh experience of Tokyo, where she suffered a mental block that left her without any reference points in the air, proved, the most decorated gymnast in history is not a machine.

The same balance beam that gave her her only individual medal in that cursed competition in Tokyo on Monday dashed the record-breaking expectations of the winner of 23 world titles, who fell and put her foot on the ground during her routine on this demanding 10-centimetre-wide bar.

Biles’s heritage

Biles is one of the most decorated and successful athletes in history. She has also amassed a fortune. In 2024, her net worth is estimated to be around $16 million, according to a report by newspaper Marca.

This impressive figure is the result of her lucrative commercial deals, sponsorships and other ventures. Thanks to her early sporting achievements, many prestigious global brands wanted to join Biles.

Biles signed a contract with Nike in 2015, becoming one of the brand’s key athletes.

As a global ambassador for Visa, Biles has appeared in several high-profile advertising campaigns.

Biles appeared on a Kellogg’s Corn Flakes box after Rio, which highlighted her as a sports icon.

Biles has also partnered with United Airlines, which has diversified her revenue streams.

He has also had business relationships with companies such as Hershey’s, Uber Eats, Beats by Dre and Core Power.

In 2020, she launched her own line of sportswear in collaboration with Athleta, a subsidiary of Gap Inc.

