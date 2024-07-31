Queen Saray Villegas achieved fourth place in the final of the BMX Freestyle of the JParis 2024 Olympic Gamesin an unprecedented event in Colombian sport.

On a sunny morning in the French capital and in a Place de la Concorde that is no longer a tourist attraction and serves as a venue for this sport, the girl from Bugue achieved her goal of fighting for a medal.

Great performance

The Colombian scored 64.80 points in her first outing, but was surpassed by her rivals, although at the time she had an Olympic diploma.

In his second round, Villegas did better, scoring a close 88 points on the judges’ card. The classification was determined by the best score of the two starts, which gave him fourth place and the Olympic diploma, the first of the delegation in Paris.

The gold went to China, Yawen Dengwith 92.60 points, the silver medal went to the American, Perris Benegas, who had a score of 90.70, while the bronze went to the Australian, Natalya Diehmwith 88.80 units.

On Tuesday, Villegas finished sixth in the qualifying series, scoring 87.25 points in the first round and 87.25 in the second for a score of 84.46.

“I have been training for the last two months in London and I see my progress. I hope that in the final I will do better. I have prepared a routine that can help me fight for medals,” said the Colombian.

First place on Tuesday went to Hanna Roberts of the United States, who qualified with 91.45 points, but the Colombian did more than expected in this new sport at the Games.

