We have already started a great adventure in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and Colombian boxing is ready to face the tough fight.

We have had a good Olympic cycle, with excellent results in the Bolivarian, South American, Central American and Caribbean and Pan American Games.

There is a good, compact group with two world medalists.

The five representatives can beat anyone. The preparation was good and before landing in Paris we were in Turkey, where we faced strong teams, like the local team.

We have no excuses for anything, that they did not give us competition, because everything has been done. We need the last push that God gives us. We have what it takes to confront anyone. There are countries in the world that benefit from the respect of judges, who today are worse than they were.

Ingrit Valencia achieved her first goal at the Games.

So far, the best performance of Colombian boxing has been in Rio de Janeiro, with one silver and one bronze, but in Paris we can surpass it, that is the goal.

Analyzing well, we were missing two places. We went to the last qualifier so that Camila Camilo and Yuberjen Martinez They got their place, but things didn’t turn out well, but that’s how it is.

The important thing is that we have completed more than 90 percent of our preparation, which has not happened for a long time. We have no complaints, everyone has been focused on the work. It no longer depends on the trainers, it depends on each boxer, they have already been given all the resources.

Ingrit Valencia

The training we did leaves us calm, because Ingrit Valencia, Jenni Arias, Valeria Arboleda, Angie Valdes and Yilmar Landazuri They have good boxing and options to advance.

The other teams didn’t do those weight group workouts like ours did.

The draw was in our favour, as Valencia was the only team to get the win from the start, but they already won convincingly and that gives them and the team confidence.

Angie Valdez.

We have serious expectations of winning medals, which is what we saw at these Olympics and we are waiting to see what the athletes do.

Colombia, let’s say, has a strong team, we and our rivals know that.

Arias and Valdés are the ones who have just won medals at the World Championships and that gives us a greater chance of advancing towards medals.

They made it past the first round without competing and that gives us the opportunity to go into the fights more rested, with less pressure and fewer minutes of fighting, which should benefit us.

Rafael Iznaga

Boxing coach

Guest Columnist

