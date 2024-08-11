The Paris 2024 Olympic Games said goodbye this Sunday, August 11. The edition left a series of emotions and memorable memories with the participation of each athlete in their different disciplines. The countdown begins to relive the world’s greatest sporting competition in Los Angeles 2028.

This edition was held from July 26, 2024, and ended this Sunday, August 11, 2024. The United States took first place in the medal table with a total of 126 medals to take home. Followed by China, which was at the top of the table with 91 medals obtained.

However, Latin American countries had an outstanding participation in the tournament of disciplines and climbed onto the podium several times.

How did the medal table for Latin American countries look?

The Olympic Committee shared the full list:

Brazil: 3 gold, 7 silver, 10 bronze. Total of 20. Cuba: 2 gold, 1 silver, 5 bronze. Total of 8. Jamaica: 1 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze. Total of 6. Ecuador: 1 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze. Total of 5. Argentina: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze. Total of 3 Chili: 1 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze. Total of 2. Saint Lucia: 1 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze. Total of 2 Dominican Republic: 1 gold, 0 silver, 2 bronze. Total of 3. Guatemala: 1 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze. Total of 2. Mexico: 0 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze. Total of 5. Colombia: 0 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze. Total of 4. Puerto Rico: 0 gold, 0 silver, 2 bronze. Total of 2. Peru: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze. Total of 1.

How did Colombia fare?

With determination and dedication, four Colombian athletes managed to take home four medals. Although a gold medal was not achieved, the first recognition that filled Colombians with pride was the silver medal of Ángel Barajas, 17 years old, in artistic gymnastics -high bar-.

The country then held high the weightlifting discipline, with two silver medals, one by Yeison López, at 89 kg, and the other by Mari Leivis Sánchez, at 71 kg. Tatiana Rentería finished with a bronze in the 76 kg freestyle wrestling.

The participation of the athletes was remarkable. In total, they managed to obtain 14 Olympic diplomas in disciplines such as athletics, BMX, boxing, swimming, cycling, among others.

