This Monday, August 5, the Paris Olympic Games begin a new day with competitions scheduled from 6:00 am (local time).

Today, six events will welcome Colombian athletes in their respective competitions. In athletics, Mauricio Ortega will compete in the men’s discus throw, while Anthony Zambrano will participate in the 400-meter repechage and Evelis Aguilar and Lina Licona will be in the first round of the women’s 400-meter flat.

On the other hand, Víctor Bolaños will continue competing in the men’s kite sailing races. In addition, Ángel Barajas will be in the high bar final in artistic gymnastics, and René López will take part in the individual jumping classification in equestrian sports.