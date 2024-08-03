Olympic medalist in the 400 meters, Anthony Zambrano, He is one of the Colombian athletes who will be in action this Sunday, August 4th at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In addition to Zambrano, who obtained the silver medal in the 400 meters flat in Tokyo 2020, will seek to qualify for the next phase in the preliminary round.

Another Colombian athlete will also be competing this Sunday. Lina Licona will also participate in the preliminary round of the women’s 400-meter dash.

Cyclist Paula Patiño will compete in the Olympic cycling road race.

For his part, Victor Bolaños will participate in the sailing/kite formula.

Colombian timetables

Lina Licona (Athletics / 400 meters flat): Preliminary round / 12:05 pm

Victor Bolaños (Sailing/kite formula): Regatta 1

Anthony Zambrano (Athletics / 400 meter dash): Preliminary round / 12:05 pm

Paula Patiño (Cycling / Long distance race): 7:00 am

Where to see them?

Claro Sports offers full coverage of the Olympic Games with 19 hours of daily content on the four channels that are enabled in Claro TV (1502, 1503, 1504, 1505 in HD, and 502, 503, 504 and 505, in SD), as well as on its YouTube channel, on the website https://www.clarosports.com/ and in the Mi Claro app.

The Caracol and RCN channels also broadcast the Olympic Games, especially the Colombian competitions.

