D.he Olympic torch relay in Japan is heading for the first major corona damage. Due to the rapidly increasing number of infections, the mayor of Osaka city and the governor of Osaka prefecture have spoken out in favor of canceling the torch relay in the second largest city in the country.

Patrick Welter Correspondent for business and politics in Japan, based in Tokyo.

There is confusion around these pleadings in Japan. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that he understood that the torch relay would not take place in Osaka. But the Japanese organizing committee stated in a brief statement that they were discussing with Osaka and that no decision had yet been made. The torch relay in Osaka is scheduled for April 14th.

Apart from a corona-related reduced number of spectators and an often rather calm mood, the torch relay that started a week ago has largely gone according to plan. As a precautionary measure, the torch was received in Nagano on Thursday in the city and the run on a popular section in front of a temple with no spectators.

Osaka has again taken stricter precautions against the coronavirus this week. The city in western Japan was released from the virus emergency four weeks ago. But since then the number of new infections has increased significantly and recently reached more than 600 a day on a regular basis. Medical experts see Osaka as a chilling pattern for further development in the capital Tokyo and warn of the start of a fourth wave of infections in Japan.