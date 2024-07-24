The U-23 selection of Argentina is playing his debut match in the Olympic Games where it integrates the B Group next to Morocco, Iraq and UkraineThe first match kicked off on Wednesday, July 24 at 10:00 a.m. (Argentine time) against the Moroccans at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium, with a partial defeat for the “Albiceleste” midway through the second half.
The team led by Javier Mascherano and the rest of the participants must take into account the classification system for the next phase, which we detail below.
Group A
B Group
Group C
Group D
As in the 2024 Copa America, The best two teams from each group advance to the next round: the quarter-finals of the competition.There will be no round of 16, we will go directly to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the grand final.
After playing against Morocco, the Argentine team will face Iran on Saturday, July 27 and then Ukraine, to close Group B, on Tuesday, July 30.
If the defeat in this debut continues, Argentina will have to get good results in its following commitments to try to get into the final phase.Will Masche’s team qualify?
