Olympic Flame for 2024 Summer Games Lighted in Paris

The Olympic flame was lit at the opening ceremony of the XXXIII Summer Games in Paris. This was reported by a correspondent of Lenta.ru.

The final torchbearers were three-time Olympic champions judoka Teddy Riner and track and field athlete Marie-Josée Perec. After that, the flame was lifted into the air in a hot air balloon. At the end of the ceremony, Celine Dion performed Edith Piaf’s Hymne à l’amour.

The opening ceremony took place on the Seine, the teams sailed along the river on ships. Russian and Belarusian athletes were unable to take part in the parade of delegations.

The Olympic Games will last until August 11. The winners and runners-up will receive medals that contain a metal fragment taken from the Eiffel Tower.