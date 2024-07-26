Olympic flag hung upside down at Paris 2024 opening ceremony

The Olympic flag was hung upside down at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Games in Paris, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

During the event, a mysterious character brought the flag to the stage near the Eiffel Tower. It was then incorrectly secured to the flagpole and raised.

For the first time, the delegation parade was held not at the stadium, but on the Seine River. Russian and Belarusian athletes were unable to take part in the parade. They were admitted to the tournament as neutrals. A total of 15 Russians and 17 Belarusians will perform in Paris.

The Olympic Games will last until August 11. The winners and runners-up will receive medals that contain a metal fragment taken from the Eiffel Tower.