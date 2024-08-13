The Summer Olympic Games in Paris have ended after weeks filled with joy, tears, laughter, good fortune and bad fortune, jubilation over success, criticism of the proposal, disapproval of the opening ceremony and praise for the closing ceremony. The flame was extinguished, the flag was handed over to travel to Los Angeles, which will host the 2028 edition, while the Paralympic Games will begin in two weeks in Paris.

– There is another Winter Olympics awaited in Milan in 2026. The Summer and Winter Games used to be held in the same year from 1924 to 1992, before it was decided that they would be separate and alternate.

The number of sports included in the Paris Olympics was 32, and these numbers vary from one session to another. Baseball will be strongly present in the Los Angeles session, while breakdancing, which appeared in the Paris session, will be absent, and karate will be absent.

– 203 participating countries through the National Olympic Committees in the world, in addition to the International Committee for Refugees and Displaced Persons, which was approved in 2015 to be a roof and umbrella for anyone whose country is affected by destruction, disasters or wars.

The number of participating players is 11 thousand athletes, who participated in 329 sporting events, and the United States and its Olympic Committee always remain present with the largest, strongest and fastest team, and it tied with China in gold medals with forty gold medals, and the total number of gold medals is the true measure of superiority in the Olympic Games, without considering silver and bronze.

Boxing is always absent from the Olympic Games due to the lack of Olympic recognition of the International Boxing Association (IBA) as a result of corruption, lack of transparency and lack of objectivity.

The Olympic Games were born in Greece in 776 BC, and continued to be held every four years for 12 centuries. Then they were banned as pagan games by Emperor Theodosius I in the fourth century AD, and were revived by the French Baron Pierre de Coubertin (1863-1937), who was an outstanding athlete.

– French was the official language of the Olympics, along with Greek, during the first session. English did not join as an official language until 1972, when they became the two official languages ​​in addition to the language of the host country.

The slogan of the Olympics, as read by Coubertin, was: “It is not important to win or lose, what is important is participation.” Then the slogan of the Olympic Games was changed to: “It is important to win less than to participate.” Then it was changed to: “The strongest and the fastest.” Years later, “the highest” was added to them.

The first modern Summer Olympic Games were held in Athens, Greece in 1896, and were not held again until 2004.

Women were not allowed to participate in the Olympic Games until the 1900 Games.

The five rings in the Olympic symbol, designed by Baron Pierre de Coubertin, represent the five inhabited continents of the world. The six colours were chosen: blue, yellow, black, green and red, with a white background, because every flag of a country in the world must contain at least one of the six colours.