Some of the selected games from THAT IS (International Olympic Committee) for the event Olympic Esports Series 2023 they’re making the scene arguing export, because they are considered completely inadequate. In particular, Tic-Tac Bow and Tennis Clash appear to have insurmountable critical issues, which make it a mystery why they were chosen.

To tell the situation well was Simone Trimarchi on Twitter, one of the leading export experts in Italy, who spoke of “A choice to say the least wicked which shows the inadequacy of the scoundrels of the IOC” regarding Tic-Tac Bow. The reason for such a cutting judgment lies in the functioning of the game, defined as “completely unsuitable for competitive” and “showing the worst dark side of the industry”.

For what reason? It’s simply a mobile game pay-to-win where by spending money you can buy better equipment. Furthermore we are talking about a practically unknown title, which does not have an export scene behind it. Consider that at the time of writing this news it exists only in the Android version (therefore no iOS) and has been downloaded just over 5,000 times (it was at a thousand times before being selected by the IOC).

Trimarchi also pointed out how the IOC has “repeatedly rejected attempts by REAL competitive video games, such as League of Legends of CSGO, to enter the Olympic circuit. The reason? They are violent and they don’t reflect the Olympic values!”

In fact, having games with an established esports scene already behind them would certainly have helped in organizing the event. Be that as it may, for Trimarchi the problem is the microtransactions of the game: “I know arguments to defend the videogame medium from almost any attack coming, usually, from those who have never used videogames. However, one cannot defend the industry when it adds microtransactions and psychological mechanisms related to them.”

In short, the main esports games have been rejected because they are considered inadequate to make room for such titles that use predatory monetization mechanisms.

“What’s “Olympic” about an unknown, ugly, and Pay To Win game? Absolutely nothing, as nothing is what this “initiative” risks becoming.” Trimarchi concluded, finding a large echo in the comments, where it was underlined that at least one other title among those selected has the same critical issues: Tennis Clashalso a pay-to-win, as some reviews point out on Google Play, like Roberto Mena’s: “I’ve played a lot. I can only say that if you don’t spend money like me, you won’t go anywhere. At a certain point you are no longer able to progress and you just continue to “eat” nervously. The game is beautiful . But however strong you are it’s only made to spend money if you want to keep improving. Otherwise you’re content to stay at the bottom. Too bad. Uninstalled. I tried 2 times to reinstall and play differently. But in the end the result is always the same .” Simone Passacantilli’s review is of the same opinion: “A real waste of time, you are always pitted against those who have many more skill points and, consequently, it is very difficult to win. The only way to progress in this game, for a change, it’s paying. Too bad, because otherwise it would be really nice! Edit. After trying again and seeing even more monstrous things than before (like the ball that, once it has passed the opponent, magically returns) with great disgust I uninstall definitely the game.”