We are different, but we are together and we dance in the same rain. The idea, formulated by the artistic director of the Paris Olympic ceremony, Thomas Jolly, was a premonition. Some of its performances were controversial and answered with incendiary rhetoric. Stirring up hatred is an increasingly less spontaneous sport, even if it happens on the networks: someone decides to point something out and tries to project it as an offense. For what purpose? To divide, for fear that, suddenly, something that shows diversity or that makes explicit the porous borders of our identities is shared by everyone and even celebrated, provoking a new energy. The ceremony immediately received attacks from the identitarian far right and from the French bishops, who were joined by another classic among their powerful spokesmen, Elon Musk himself, who is currently playing at civil war in the United Kingdom by fanning the flames of racist street protests.

But let’s return to the ceremony. The trance and transformation scene (call it trans, if you like) of that feast for the gods with Dionysian connotations that jumped from Olympic Greece to Paris and became a fashion catwalk was not liked. The explosion and the succession of images of the choreography allowed us to intuit a representation of The Last Supper by Leonardo da Vinci, something blasphemous, apparently. He did not like the fact that the artist Aya Nakamura perverted the language of Molière with her songs in front of the French Academy, attracting the Republican Guard to a dance of encounter on the Pont des Arts. The institutional fused with the pop art of the city and produced an explosion of shared beauty and joy. He also did not like to hear The Marseillaise interpreted from the sisterhood by the mezzo-soprano black Axelle Saint-Cirel. All these images dissolved the identity fractures that divide our societies, tearing apart through beauty the reactionary agenda that fights to restore the false “natural order of things”. It was a powerful cry: our identities are impure, mixed, fragmented. And from this cry a political question is drawn: how can we live together in a world that belongs to all of us?

This is why the strength of a female boxer is dangerous. When you resort to the natural order of things to legitimize your discourse, you end up finding that nature says that a woman has more testosterone than others. In reality, Imane Khelif’s gender identity did not matter: what matters is how she is identified in order to attack her. Nor does the true identity of the young man accused of murdering three girls and who has triggered racist protests in the United Kingdom matter. Identifying them, respectively, as trans or Muslim is the passport to induce moral panic and attack en masse. But let’s be clear about one thing: neither at the Games ceremony nor at the racist protests in the United Kingdom did we witness spontaneous attacks. The reaction takes advantage of that atavistic fear that appears when losing the tranquility of an ordered identity: men and women, Christians and Muslims, whites and blacks. Here mine and there the others. When we look at someone or something that places us in a place where our own image wavers, we feel panic at the border: its porosity tells us that the different person I see before me is someone like me. That is why the Olympic ceremony was attacked. Because, instead of panic, that border was a cause for global celebration.