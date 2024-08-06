The Australian Prosecution Service confirmed on Tuesday the charges of dangerous driving against the Olympic cyclist Rohan Dennis for the fatal accident involving his wife, also an Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskinson December 30, 2023.

The fiscal Talia Costi confirmed during a hearing to determine the charges before the Magistrates’ Court of the southern city of Adelaide Police have charged Dennis with dangerous driving for driving without due care, the Australian news agency reported. AAP.

Fatal outcome

Denniswho is out on bail and remained silent during the hearing, is due to appear before this court on 30 October to answer these charges.

The 2018 and 2019 world time trial champion was arrested on December 31 in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of his wife, also a cyclist Melissa Hoskins, who died from serious injuries in the incident.

Hoskins, who was part of the Australian track cycling team in the Olympic Games in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016, He died in a hospital in the southern city of Adelaide after being hit by a car near his home on December 30, 2023.

Following the death of the 32-year-old athlete, the police arrested her husband and filed charges against him, although he was later released on bail while he faces trial, in which, if found guilty, he could face a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

Hoskins and Dennis -who participated in major cycling events such as the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España- got married in 2018 and had two children.

