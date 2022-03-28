Olympic Committee Those who spoke about Mika Lehtimäki’s inappropriate messages received support and praise: “This does not have to be accepted or tolerated”

According to Niina Toroi, who is in charge of international affairs at the Olympic Committee, sport still has a long way to go in eradicating inappropriate behavior.

Finland Director of the Olympic Committee’s Center of Excellence for Sports Mika Lehtimäki the warning it has received about inappropriate behavior has sparked a debate about equality in sport.

Lehtimäki resigned on Monday after information about the warning he received last fall came out in Yle’s news last Thursday.

Lehtimäki announced his resignation on Monday. He said at a news conference that he had sent inappropriate messages to the two women at night.

Olympic Committee specialist in international affairs Niina Toroi thanked the people who were the subject of Lehtimäki’s messages on their Twitter account for taking the inappropriate behavior they had experienced.

Toroi states that “by being quiet, nothing changes”. According to him, sport still has a lot to do in eradicating inappropriate behavior.

“I see“ victims ”as role models and agents of change. My sympathy goes completely to the side of women. The work continues and is not ready yet, ”Toroi wrote in his message.

Expert in the sports academy program Laura Tast stated that a safe environment and responsible action must be a matter of course.

“I show my full support and appreciation to those women who boldly showed that this is not right. This does not need to be accepted or tolerated, ”Tast posted on his Twitter account.

“Substantive expertise is irrelevant if it works completely against the operating culture we want to create and increase in sport,” the Olympic Committee’s coaching expert Pia Pekonen in turn wrote.

Lehtimäki said he understood that the messages had caused insecurity and anxiety.

“I haven’t given enough thought to what kind of personal things I can share with other people in this position. I have communicated too kindly at too late a time, ”he said at the news conference.

“This kind of behavior has not been acceptable and I have made a mistake. This cannot be done in this position. The fault is solely mine and I am responsible for it. ”

