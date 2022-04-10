Olympic Committee The way the Olympic Committee is run has been sharply criticized – signs of problems have been visible for some time: “This has been very disappointing”

The way the Olympic Committee is run has been sharply criticized by experts. There have been signs of problems since at least 2020. According to experts, equality work has been underestimated and things have not been talked about under their real names.

2:00 | Updated 28.4. 6:23

Finland on the olympic committee’s website you can read about the sports community’s responsibility program, the main themes of which are building a safe operating environment. Good governance is also part of the program.

In a safe environment, sport should produce joy and no one should experience bullying, harassment, or other inappropriate behavior.

Last weeks however attached to just such things as inappropriate behavior, harassment, good brother clubs, and driving with fear.

First, the head of the Olympic Committee’s top sports unit Mika Lehtimäki had to resign because of the uproar after receiving a warning of inappropriate behavior last fall.

Read more: Top Sports Director Mika Lehtimäki resigned: “With these messages, I have crossed the line in time and content”

Then a member of the board of the Olympic Committee, a weightlifter Anni Goat River suspected misconduct towards the Lions Deputy at the Beijing Olympics. Goat River, on the other hand, blamed the Olympic Committee and its chairman at the same time Jan Free Mountain for fear of leadership.

Read more: Anni Vuohijoki says she has received an email from Jan Vapaavuori alleging sexual harassment – says she resigns from the Olympic Committee’s board

A third case of misconduct from the Tokyo Olympics is now under investigation.

Read more: The Olympic Committee will also take the third misconduct to an independent investigation into the suspicion

However, the problems of the Olympic Committee have not been left out.

According to Elina Laine, the fact that cases have come to light shows that responsibility work is biting.

In 2020 The Olympic Committee drafted equality and equality plan. Head of Committee Responsibility Elina Laine states that it was accompanied by an equality survey of staff and the government, which revealed ‘some discrimination and unequal treatment’.

Helsingin Sanomat has not received the survey, but In the Equality and Gender Equality Plan it is referred to as:

The most common grounds for discrimination were status in the work community, opinions and gender. 36% of Olympic committee members are unaware of the policies and means of intervening if there is discrimination in the work community.

So the problems of discrimination have been known for some time, but have they been addressed?

“ “Talking about emotions has become a habit.”

Olympic Committee hr manager Riikka Valjakka reports by e-mail that, on the basis of an equality survey, the Olympic Committee issued guidelines on fair play, which updated the policy on how to report or address inappropriate behavior.

In addition, the Olympic Committee conducts an annual survey of staff well-being and the atmosphere in the work community. According to Valjaka, there have been no welfare problems at work.

According to Valjaka, the emotional training that started at the supervisor level and covered the entire staff has been useful, and she does not recognize leadership in the Olympic Committee’s work community with fear.

“With coaching, talking about feelings has become a habit in our work community, and I’m happy and proud of that.”

Anni Vuohijoki is suspected of harassing the Lions’ deputy with rickety language at the Beijing Olympics. The Goat River itself brought the suspicion to light, and at the same time said that there was a culture of fearful leadership in the Olympic Committee.

About everything however, there has been no talk.

When the head of the top sports unit Last autumn, Mika Lehtimäki received a warning about inappropriate behavior, only a small circle knew about it.

Elina Laine was also informed of the case in the news, although the matter concerned responsibility, ie her job site.

“The legal side has been explained to us, but could it have been dealt with on a more general level? If you know that something serious has come up, it will affect my work – something needs to be done better. ”

Riikka Valjakka says that Laine was not informed because the warning given to Lehtimäki was an employment law measure.

“We, those involved in the process, the CEO, the HR manager and the lawyer, are responsible for ensuring that we act correctly and responsibly. Even after careful consideration, I feel we have done the right thing in that situation. ”

“The way things look at the moment has changed significantly with subsequent events and media publicity, which may not be true in all respects,” Valjakka claims.

Jan Vapaavuori (right), Chairman of the Finnish Olympic Committee, and Mika Lehtimäki, Director of the Top Sports Unit, arrived at the press conference in Helsinki on 28 March. Lehtimäki said at the event that he was resigning.

Last in the Olympic Committee ended the projects Women as Influencers on Sports Playgrounds and Leads as a Woman. They have sought to address equality issues and get more women into leadership positions in sport.

About the project publication there are many tips for promoting equality, but will lessons be learned from them in the Olympic Committee as well?

“Good question. We distribute them and forward them, for example, from the Population Association’s You Are Not Alone service to the parish field. But of course there are good tips for us to take right here, ”says Elina Laine.

“ “The community did not feel ready to work to promote gender equality.”

Women’s organizations Confederation Project Manager Nina Kaipio needs more concrete information on the Olympic Committee’s responsibility program.

Kaipio was responsible for the European Social Fund-funded project Women on the Playgrounds in the Olympic Committee.

In 2019–2021, a total of 60 women working in sports and sports, especially at the level of sports clubs, were trained in leadership and equality issues across the country.

Kaipio describes the project he has run as “a fight against windmills”.

“I naively thought this project was part of the value base, but my first task was to convince my own organization why I was hired and why the project is important.”

Like Sweden, Nina Kaipio calls for a concrete policy to promote equality work.

Before Kaipio worked for the Olympic Riding Association as a club service manager. He was involved in the implementation One foot, a fair game of riding a guide to concrete tips on ethical practice in sport.

“We were in a sports federation the sport’s benchmark is well ahead of its time. In the Olympic Committee, it felt that the community was not ready to work to promote gender equality, although I personally felt that we were rather late. We should already be talking about more diverse sports and all genders, and the time was not ready for it. ”

“ “Problem situations have been outsourced.”

Job also felt on a personal level. Kaipio experienced loneliness and a sense of alienation while working for the Olympic Committee.

According to Kaipio, the project or the resources or experts acquired during it have not been utilized. The project publication contains concrete proposals for action, for example on gender quotas and the hiring of a responsible person.

“They have not been implemented, but problem situations have been outsourced.”

Birgitta Kervinen has long been the Honorary President of the European Sports Organizations (ENGSO) and the President of the Senior Sports Director of Finland. He notes that equality work has been ignored in the Olympic Committee and has remained in place.

Equality work requires staff and financial resources, continuous training and more extensive skills than just written texts.

“Such a space has not yet been reached in Finnish sports. This has always been a resource issue. Now, gender equality work has been almost faded and corrected in terms of responsibility. When things are not called by real names, they disappear into the background. ”

See also Labor market UPM's strike threatens at the turn of the year, caretakers' negotiations are expected to be difficult - this is the start of spring Birgitta Kervinen’s signature can also be found in an open letter to the Olympic Committee hoping to end the recycling of Good Brother Clubs.

Teaching- and in a publication of the Ministry of Culture Equality in physical activity in Finland in 2021 it is noted that the members (67%) and chairmen (86%) of the boards of sports organizations are still predominantly male. The changes have not been significant since the early 2000s.

According to Kervinen, the practical measures of the Olympic Committee have been limited in recent years. The two mentoring projects mentioned above have also been implemented with external funding.

“There have been women trained in leadership, which is extremely important, but how much has been addressed or analyzed in leadership practices? Both projects are now over, and if there is a continuation then the Olympic Committee will determine the contents. But is that starting point right when you look at where we are today? ”

Kervinen received the International Olympic Committee’s World Equality Award in 2017. He presented the prize money, or about $ 50,000, to the Finnish Olympic Committee.

The money launched the European New Leaders program to support young women and men in good and transparent governance and decision-making.

“The great hope and idea was that these things would be genuinely accepted as the operating culture of the organization. Unfortunately, this has not happened. ”

“ “Decision-making in too small a circle is not good.”

For a long time As an actor in the line, Kervinen describes the development as strange after Finnish sports have been taken under the Olympic Committee. In the light of recent cases, it looks even worse.

“This has been a big disappointment. The entire administration and management, preparation and processes of the Olympic Committee must be reviewed. Decision-making in too small a circle is not good. ”

He also understands accusations that talk about leadership for fear.

“The fact that things are downplayed and not considered necessary creates an atmosphere of fear for the free exchange of views.”

Kervinen gives an example.

“If you are invited to a market meeting and it is said that it is possible to say just about anything that strikes the heart, then I would like to see those people who get up and say that they have been belittled and their work is not appreciated. And this has happened there. ”