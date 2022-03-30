Olympic Committee The sports law expert drew attention to two words in Mika Lehtimäki’s press release: “This is new information”

According to Olli Rauste, it can be concluded from the wording of the press release that those who have been harassed by Lehtimäki do not work for the Olympic Committee.

Sports law expert Olli Rauste is increasingly convinced that Mika Lehtimäki the case of harassment should be referred to the Finnish Sports Ethics Center Suek.

The reason for the strengthening of the idea is the announcement made by Lehtimäki, a lawyer who resigned as head of the Olympic Committee’s top sports unit. Hannu Kalkas sent on Wednesday.

Lehtimäki denies in the press release that he was guilty of physical harassment. The press release states 5-6. on the joint negotiations and conciliation held in October.

According to the press release, the CEO of the Olympic Committee was present in addition to Lehtimäki Mikko SalonenHR Manager Riikka Valjakkathe parties and their employers and two Olympic occupational physicians of the Olympic Committee.

Deputy Judge Rauste sticks to the words “their employer”. The words suggest that the women who were the victims of the harassment were not on the payroll of the Olympic Committee.

“It could be concluded from the wording of the release that they have had a different employer than Lehtimäki,” Rauste commented.

“This is new information. I have the impression that this was a case of women workers in my own work community. In my opinion, this was not an internal matter of the work community, but was directed at those outside the work community. ”

Rauste argues that if the events had been within the work community, it would have been more understandable – though not entirely acceptable – to treat them as a matter of employment law, as has now been done.

“This information further changes the situation in the direction that the matter should have been taken to the sports disciplinary process for Suek to assess and whether there has been a violation of the ethical principles of sport.”

Second The issue to be considered by Rauste is the presence of two occupational health doctors on the Olympic Committee at the meetings, which suggests that the events have also had health implications.

“Sounds a little special if the perpetrator has been on the Olympic Committee and the victims from the rest of the work community. It could have been imagined that the doctors were from other communities. ”

Rauste sees the case of harassment as constantly becoming only more mystical and vague when conflicting information has been uttered about it.

“The need for external, objective research becomes all the more acute.”

However, Suek may initiate an external and objective investigation only if the Olympic Committee so requests. Chairman of the Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuori told HS on Wednesday that he thought the idea was good.

“An external investigation of the events may well be in place and clean the air. I am going to discuss this with Suek, ”Vapaavuori commented.

