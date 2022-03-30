Olympic Committee The Olympic Committee’s harassment sparked an open letter: The sports brothers’ clubs and secret cabinet policy must end: “The cup has failed”

The women in the sports leadership who signed the letter list experiences of sexual harassment, unequal treatment, and decisions made by men in sauna nights.

Sports good brotherhoods and a secret cabinet policy must end, demanding ten women working or who have worked in sports leadership positions.

The open letter was marked by the resignation of the head of the Finnish Olympic Committee’s top sports unit on Monday. Mika Lehtimäki surrounded by a riot of harassment.

“The cup is now broken. We can no longer remain silent, ”the letter says.

The signatories of the letter state that they are former or current chairmen, experts, officials, executive directors, CEOs, and sports and sports players.

Among the signatories are, among others, the former Finnish Minister of Defense Rkp Elisabeth Rehn.

“We live in 2022; yet the same clumsy practices continue, ”the letter says.

“Many of us have seen for decades how a small circuit spins.”

The letter according to one of the signatories, it was once said that he could not be selected for the position because he could not come to the sauna with others. Another has heard that the field would not accept a woman.

“The third of us was perceived as the‘ far too difficult type ’, the fourth was too soft and the expertise of the fifth was underestimated; a big part of us were squeaky batteries, ”the women write.

“One of us got to go through a classless long battle in the courts and we all feel offended. Today, more and more people have heard that they do not fit the profile. ”

In addition to inequality, sexual harassment is also said to have persisted in sports circles for a long time.

“Hands on the thighs, hands inside the blouse, suggestions for common dinners, calls home, constant sexual talk and glances down – yes – to the breasts. We had to create elevator instructions in the office to protect young women and much more. ”

However, women write that they believe the world will change with the younger generations.

Yle said on Tuesday that Lehtimäki ‘s misconduct was also associated with physical harassment.

Lehtimäki received a warning about inappropriate behavior in the fall, but the warning only came to light on Thursday when Yle spoke about it.

Lehtimäki said on Monday he had received a warning from the Olympic Committee after sending messages at night to two people.

According to Yle’s information, the target persons have been in contact with Lehtimäki purely at work. Improper use has occurred over several years.

Lehtimäki worked in the position from 2018. He was elected in March to continue until 2024.

Lehtimäki, 55, will end his employment at the end of June and will have no obligation to work.

“Quite an Oscar gala with its offerings,” said the senior executive.

“The feelings of the targets of the harassment were ignored because those who cooked the soup had a bad mood,” the letter sums up the case, which the signatories describe as a sad alley for the Olympic Committee to save Lehtimäki’s career.

“It’s incomprehensible that board members read in the media what’s going on in the committee. The members of the board and the sports federations are quiet about it. Just like before. ”

The letter highlights the Olympic Committee’s “relevant, even good, sports community responsibility program and good governance publications”.

“But what significance do they have if they are not complied with,” the statement continues.

The letter according to the good brother clubs are still in full force in the world of sports.

More than a year ago, it was reported that the future CEO of the Olympic Committee had been decided on sauna benches. It is said that there may have been some women among the men.

According to the signatories, the Olympic Committee should implement what the Olympic Movement is committed to.

“Citius, altius, fortius – faster, higher, more powerful does not mean means without hesitation, in a small circle, secretly, but waking up to the fresh new beginning that Finnish actors in physical activity deserve.”

The International Olympic Committee has added a word to its motto communis. The authors of the letter also suggest guidelines for doing things together in Finland and demand an end to the secret cabinet policy.

“It requires nothing more than ethical compliance with legislation and registered and approved national and international policies.”

Birgitta Kervinen, the chairman of the Association of Senior Sports Directors, has a long experience in sports management. He turned 70 in January 2021.

Rehnin In addition, the signatories include the chairman of the Finnish Association of Senior Sports Directors Birgitta KervinenFormer Office Manager of the Finnish Sports Confederation Pirjo Puskalasuppliers Johanna Aatsalo and Ulla-Maija Paavilainen and once served as the managing director of the Stadium Foundation, which runs the Olympic Stadium Maija Innanen.

In addition to the ten signatories, behind the article are several women working in sports organizations who, due to the endangerment of their careers, cannot participate in their own names.

“Let me also tell you my share of the industry’s operating culture,” the letter emphasizes.