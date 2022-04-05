Olympic Committee The Olympic Committee will also take the third misconduct to an independent investigation into the suspicion

According to the Olympic Committee, its male employee is suspected of verbal harassment.

Finland The Olympic Committee has also decided to refer the third case of inappropriate behavior to the Finnish Sports Ethics Center (Suek).

This is a case where a male Olympic Committee employee is suspected of verbally harassing a female expert at an Olympic team preparation camp ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, the Olympic Committee said in a press release Tuesday night.

The Olympic Committee has previously announced that it will take over the former head of the Top Sports Unit Mika Lehtimäki and a former member of the Board of the Olympic Committee Anni Goat River cases to Suek.

According to the Olympic Committee, the Tokyo case was discussed with the parties last summer and fall.

Received based on the investigation, no suspicion or accusation of harassment was expressed or revealed in the discussions and the person who was the subject of the suspected harassment had no claims in the matter, the press release says.

The Olympic Committee says that since the case came to light, the person who was the subject of the suspected harassment has contacted the Equality Ombudsman and asked for the matter to be clarified. The Equality Ombudsman has sent a request for clarification to the Finnish Olympic Committee.

The Olympic Committee considers that, in order to ensure an impartial settlement, this case should also be investigated by an independent body.

“With this measure, we want to show that we are uncompromisingly following the responsibility program of the sports community. We have reacted to all cases that came to our attention and made our own inquiries into all of them. At the same time, we consider it important that matters are also investigated by an independent body, ”the chairman of the Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuori says in a press release.

About an hour later on Tuesday night, Suek announced that, at the request of the Olympic Committee, he would launch an investigation into possible inappropriate behavior during the Tokyo Olympic preparation camp.

Suek pointed out that it has not been able to open an independent investigation into the matter because the alleged violation took place before the new disciplinary regulations that came into force at the beginning of the year.

Suek further clarified that it is currently investigating two cases related to the Olympic Committee.