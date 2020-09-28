Olympic Committee The Finnish Ski Association and the Finnish Coaches nominated their candidates to the Board of the Olympic Committee

Markku Haapasalmi and Erkka Westerlund are the latest nominations for the Board of Directors to be elected in November.

In November Two new proposals were made on Monday for the composition of the Board of the Finnish Olympic Committee to be elected.

The Ski Association nominates its chairman to the board Markku Haapasalmea and the Finnish Coaches Association Erkka Westerlundia.

Haapasalmi has been the chairman of the Ski Association since autumn 2017. He also serves as the chairman of the board of the Vuokatti Foundation, which is behind the Vuokatti Sports College.

Westerlund is a long-standing hockey coach who is remembered for his Lions rudder, among other things. Westerlund has also coached in the League and KHL.

Finland won Olympic silver in 2006 and Olympic bronze in 2014, World Championship silver in 2007 and 2014 and World Championship bronze in Westerlund’s coaching.

Westerlund does not currently have an official position in the Finnish Coaches Association.

Olympic Committee the new government will be elected at its autumn meeting on 21 November. The current chairman Timo Ritakallio will not run for a new four-year term.

A candidate for the Finnish Sports Federation is officially nominated as the new chairman Ilkka Kanerva, Candidate for the Finnish Sailing and Boating Association Sari Multala and a candidate for the Finnish Figure Skating Association and the Finnish Paralympic Committee Susanna Rahkamo.

A few days ago, the Finnish Golf Association nominated its chairman to the board Hanna Hartikaista. The Golf Federation does not have its own candidate for a new president.