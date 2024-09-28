Olympic Committee | Tapio Korjus is running for president of the Finnish Olympic Committee

Olympic Committee|Korjus announced his candidacy on Saturday at the meeting of the Finnish Sports Association.

Javelin throw Olympic champion and principal of Kuortanee sports college Tapio Korjus63, is running for president of the Finnish Olympic Committee. Korjus confirms the matter in the press release of the Finnish Sports Association.

Korjus’ consent to the chairman race has been awaited all summer and autumn, as several sports federations have attracted him as a candidate. Now it was done by Korjus’ own sports association, the Finnish Sports Association.

“It was a humble feeling when I was asked to run for chairman. As a humble person, I am also faced with big challenges, such as the lack of medals at the Olympics, cuts in funding and the immobility of children”, says Korjus in the press release.

“We can only succeed in solving the challenges by joining forces and cooperation involving the Olympic Committee, sports, academies, training centers, clubs, cities, the state and the business world.”

Korjus states that Finnish sport is now “a little on its knees”.

“We can get up from here. I strongly believe in that. The past cannot be influenced, but we can learn from it and influence the future. The gaze must be turned forward”, says Korjus in the press release.

“It is also necessary to increase athletes’ faith in achieving their own goals. This cannot be done without extensive cooperation.”

Chairman of SUL Riikka Pakarinen notes that Korjus has strong top sports and organizational expertise.

“He is also known as a bridge builder, the kind needed in the Olympic Committee.”

The chairman and board of the Olympic Committee will be elected at the organization’s autumn meeting on November 30. The current chairman Jan Vapaavuori relinquishes the chairmanship. Apart from Korjus, no other candidates have appeared so far.