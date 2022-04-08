Olympic Committee SUL supports Badminton Federation’s proposal for an extraordinary meeting of the Olympic Committee: “Independent report needed”

According to Deputy Judge Olli Rauste, the Olympic Committee would have had the easiest access if it had referred the matter to Suek as soon as it became aware of the harassment.

Finland the board of the Finnish Sports Federation (SUL) supports the Badminton Federation’s proposal to convene an extraordinary meeting of the Olympic Committee.

According to SUL ‘s board of directors, it is common ground that Mika Lehtimäki an independent investigation is needed into the harassment case.

“It is necessary to assess the credibility and viability of the Olympic Committee’s Board of Directors,” SUL Chairman Sami Itani says.

The Badminton Association proposed convening an extraordinary membership meeting in a letter sent to the member associations of the Olympic Committee.

Chairman of the Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuori has itself emphasized that the investigation of Lehtimäki ‘s inappropriate treatment of women requires external treatment.

According to the Finnish Center for the Ethics of Sport (Suek), the internal decision-making of the Olympic Committee is a matter of good governance and not a suspected violation of the ethical rules of sport. Therefore, according to the rules, it is not subject to examination by Suek.

SUL hopes for an additional membership meeting as soon as possible. According to the rules, an extraordinary meeting must be held within two months of the request, if supported by ten of the 90 member unions.

“I hope other big sports federations will take a stand to hold the extraordinary meeting needed,” Itani says.

Badminton Association In its opinion, the Committee proposed the establishment of a special committee due to the harassment of Lehtimäki. The Badminton Association also demanded that the special committee it proposed be entitled to dismiss the board of the Olympic Committee if the report warrants it.

“The badminton association’s proposal goes too far. I believe that the special committee should commission the report and report back in due course to the new meeting of the member organizations of the Olympic Committee. The meeting would then decide whether the report warrants action by the government, ”sports law expert, deputy judge Olli Rauste says to HS.

According to Rauste, a considerable soap has been reached in the matter.

“It would have been much easier if, as soon as the suspicion of Lehtimäki became known, the Olympic Committee had referred the matter to Suek and then, based on Suek’s investigation, the Olympic Committee’s board had decided what action to take. This was normal.”

The new sports disciplinary rules, which came into force at the beginning of this year, give Suek the right to take matters under investigation even without a request from a sports organization.

“However, the new rules do not apply to what happened last year. If the matter progressed to Suek and the disciplinary process, the problem could be which body would deal with a possible disciplinary case,” Rauste says.

According to Sami Itan, the SUL board did not comment on the Badminton Association’s demand for the establishment of a special committee.