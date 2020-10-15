Olympic Committee Sources for HS: The Olympic Committee chairmanship will be held between Mika Anttonen and Jan Vapaavuori

The favorite candidates were heard by eight major sports federations on Wednesday night. Anttonen and Vapaavuori are seen specifically as leaders of change and leadership.

Finland The new chairman of the Olympic Committee will be elected on 21 November, but the preconceptions are beginning to be clear.

According to HS sources, it is starting to look like the selection will be made by two strong candidates for the mayor of Helsinki. Jan Vapaavuori and the majority owner of the energy company St1 Mika Anttonen between.

The selection is made by the members of the Olympic Committee, ie the sports federations. Anttonen and Vapaavuori were heard by eight major sports federations on Wednesday night.

The candidates were heard by representatives of the Football Association, Hockey Association, Basketball Association, Gymnastics Association and Golf Association, among others.

The Nomination Committee will officially present the nominees next week on Wednesday, October 21st.

Anttosen and in addition to Vapaavuori are nominated Susanna Rahkamo, Sari Multala and Ilkka Kanerva. Like Vapaavuori, Multala and Kanerva are coalition politicians.

Rahkamo is Candidate for the Figure Skating Federation and the Paralympic Committee. Multalan double cloth is Sailing and Boating. Kanerva is nominated as chairman by the Finnish Sports Confederation (SUL).

Of the large sports federations, at least the Hockey Association and the Ski Association nominate Anto as chairman. According to HS, especially ball sports have applied for a joint candidate for the chairmanship of OK.

Anttonen’s main owner St1 has been a partner of the Finnish Ski Association since 2001, when most of the association’s supporters withdrew their support due to the doping cart of the Lahti World Championships in skiing.

Through the Hockey Association, Anttonen has supported low-income hockey families.

Through his own investment company, Anttonen is also in Vierumäki, the Finnish Sports Academy main owner. Vierumäki is undergoing investments worth millions and new construction.

St1 is also the Olympic Committee partner. The agreement reached in September is about cooperation in combating climate change.

According to Anttonen, he did not know about the agreement, and that its nature must be considered if he is to be elected chairman.

In 2104, Anttonen lost the vote for the presidency of the Hockey Association Kalervo to Kummola with one voice.

Coalition Party Vapaavuori has been the mayor of Helsinki since 2017.

He is a former Member of Parliament and Minister of Economic Affairs and Housing. He served as chairman of the State Sports Council in the early 2010s.

Like Anttonen, Vapaavuori is a versatile follower and mover of sports. This year, Vapaavuori has had time to play golf for twenty rounds. Hobbies also include tennis and volleyball.

No sports federation has yet publicly sided with Vapaavuori, but according to HS, it is only a matter of time.

The first announcements of support may come as early as Thursday or at the latest in the next few days. For example, the board of the Golf Federation is meeting today.

The President in addition, a new government will be elected to the Olympic Committee on 21 November. At the same time ends the current chairman of OK Timo Ritakallion four-year term as director of Finnish sports and exercise.

The chairman of the Olympic Committee alone will not solve the problems of Finnish sports and exercise, but he is a significant opinion influencer and leader.