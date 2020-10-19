Olympic Committee Several sports federations nominate Jan Vapaavuori as chairman of the Olympic Committee

Behind Vapaavuori are the Basketball Association, the Volleyball Association, the Football Association, the Floorball Association and the Tennis Association.

Several sports federations present the mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori election as Chairman of the Finnish Olympic Committee (OK) for the next four-year term.

Behind Vapaavuori are the Basketball Association, the Volleyball Association, the Football Association, the Floorball Association and the Tennis Association. The unions reported on the matter on Monday afternoon.

The unions believe that Vapaavuori has the best conditions for being the chairman of OK, based on its experience, change-oriented approach and managerial experience.

There is a lot of experience in sports and exercise in Vapaavuori. He has served as chairman of the State Sports Council, chairman of the Helsinki Sports Committee and CEO of Track & Field Finland Oy, a marketing company wholly owned by the Finnish Sports Confederation.

In addition to top sports, the Olympic Committee is also responsible for sports and is the largest popular movement in the country.

Free mountain in addition, the main owner of St1 and a sports benefactor will take part in the OK presidency Mika Anttonen, a former top sailor and Member of Parliament Sari Multala (kok), European champion in ice dance and World Championship medal Susanna Rahkamo and Member of Parliament Ilkka Kanerva (kok).

The Hockey Association and the Ski Association nominate Anto as chairman. Sailing and Boating suggests Multala. The Figure Skating Association and the Paralympic Committee are behind Rahkamo and the Finnish Sports Federation comes to Kanerva.

The chairman and board of the Olympic Committee will be elected on 21 November.