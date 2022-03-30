Olympic Committee Sari Multala of the Olympic Committee comments on the latest translation of the harassment: “I am disappointed, sad and sorry”

Yle Sports reported on Tuesday that the inappropriate behavior of Mika Lehtimä, the head of the top sports unit, was more than just sending night text messages.

Finland Vice-Chairman of the Olympic Committee Sari Multala says he is disappointed with the former head of the top sports unit Mika Lehtimäki decision-making.

“I am disappointed, sad and sorry,” Multala wrote.

In a Twitter post published Tuesday night, Multala said he was not aware of Lehtimäki’s activities on this scale when he was electing him for the second term as head of the top sports unit.

Lehtimäki resigned on Monday. He said he sent messages too familiar to co-workers at night.

However, Yle Sports reported on Tuesday that it was more than just sending night text messages. According to Yle’s information, there has been misuse for several years. It has also been associated with physical harassment.

In connection with the inappropriate behavior, Lehtimäki has, according to Yle, raised the possibility of influencing the person’s career.

According to Multala, he was in no way aware of this when the decision to continue Lehtimäki was successfully made after the successful Beijing Olympics.

“At the time of further reflection, there was no information on anything like this,” he wrote on Twitter.

Lehtimäki received a warning last October about inappropriate behavior against women. The warning was issued by the CEO of the Olympic Committee Mikko Salonen and it was blessed by the President Jan Vapaavuori.

Sari Multala and the Vice – Chairs of the Olympic Committee Susanna Rahkamoa was informed of the warning only afterwards. The rest of the leadership of the Olympic Committee was concealed.

At the beginning of March, the Olympic Committee elected Lehtimäki as the top sports director for the second term.

The Olympic Committee will have an extraordinary meeting tonight on the situation. Lehtimäki has promised to comment on the matter on Wednesday through his lawyer.