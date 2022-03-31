Olympic Committee Olympic Committee staff disappointed by leaders’ actions in Lehtimäki harassment case – supports external investigation

Finland Olympic Committee staff say they are disappointed with the way in which the head of the top sports unit Mika Lehtimäki The harassment case, its investigation and the continuation of Lehtimäki have been discussed by OK’s Board of Directors and the public.

“The staff calls on the presidency and the board to make clear decisions and take responsibility, as well as to improve the culture of leadership, practice and decision-making,” the staff said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. in the opinion.

The personnel said that they had submitted their views to OK’s Board of Directors prior to its Wednesday meeting.

“We strongly disapprove of the way in which the continuation of Mika Lehtimäki’s employment has been handled and how it has been decided. It is not in line with the values ​​of the Olympic Committee’s staff. “

“The personnel consider the Board’s decision on Wednesday to refer the initial case of harassment, its investigation and the appropriateness of the decision-making related to the continuation of Lehtimäki to an external, independent party to be in the right direction.”

OK staff strongly condemns all inappropriate behavior and harassment.

“We want it to be treated in the Olympic Committee, in sports and in sport, and in society as a whole, to the highest ethical, moral and legal standards.”

Staff also say they are sorry for their co-workers who have experienced inappropriate use and harassment.

“They have our full support. We feel that women who are victims of harassment are role models whose courage can be used to build better exercise and sport – and a better world. ”

In the opinion of the staff, the perpetrators of the harassment do not have the capacity to operate in the Olympic Committee’s working community.

“We want to continue to adhere strictly to the sports community’s responsibility program. So strictly that we do not hesitate to target the investigation and the harshest possible sanctions on ourselves, even if it is our highest and most visible leadership. ”

“In modern Finnish exercise and sports, harassment must be addressed even when it hurts us. That is our only possible course of action in the future, ”the staff said in a statement.