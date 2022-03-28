Olympic Committee Olympic Committee organizes press conference at high speed – chairman Vapaavuori and top sports director Lehtimäki

Mika Lehtimäki had been warned of inappropriate behavior last autumn, but was re-elected after the Beijing Olympics.

Finland the olympic committee will hold a briefing in the morning at 11 a.m.

The subject of the press conference has not been made public, but the chairman of the Olympic Committee will be present Jan Vapaavuori and head of the top sports unit Mika Lehtimäki.

The news of the press conference came in the morning after half past ten.

Lehtimäki has been in the eyes of the storm for the past few days since Yle reported that she had received a written warning of inappropriate behavior against women last fall.

The decision to warn was made by the CEO of the Olympic Committee Mikko Salonen and Chairman Vapaavuori. For example, the Bureau of the Olympic Committee only heard about the whole process afterwards.

At the request of the parties, the Olympic Committee did not issue a warning, but the matter only became public after Yle reported it.

Lehtimäki has handled the top sports director’s pests since spring 2018.

Wonder has aroused the fact that, despite the warning, he was elected for a second term after the Beijing Olympics, even though the Olympic Committee has zero tolerance for harassment.

“Dominance at a high level in sport, responsible for preparing federal grants and athlete grants. I consider this serious and the reasoning insufficient, ”comments the Secretary General of the Confederation of Women’s Organizations Terhi Heinilä last Friday.

Heinilä has been involved in the European Commission’s High Level Group on Gender Equality in Sport, which was recently presented to the Commissioner.

“One of their recommendations is that sports management should commit to preventing and combating sexual harassment,” Heinilä told HS.