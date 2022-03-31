Olympic Committee Olympic Committee also investigates second case of harassment – according to HS, does not apply to Olympic Committee staff

Chairman Jan Vapaavuori admitted that big mistakes were made in handling Mika Lehtimäki’s harassment case. The biggest thing was that Lehtimäki, who had previously received a warning, was given a follow-up test as the head of the Top Sports Unit.

Finland another case of misconduct is also being considered by the Olympic Committee.

Chairman of the Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuori confirmed the matter at a press conference on Thursday. Relying on the legal reasons for the second case of harassment, Vapaavuori could not say more about it.

“No”, Vapaavuori answered the question whether the second case arose only after the head of the Center of Excellence under the Olympic Committee Mika Lehtimäki resigned on Monday due to inappropriate behavior against women.

According to HS, the second case of harassment is not a member of the Olympic Committee’s staff.

“We know of one case in this sporting environment. Each case is thoroughly investigated. The case is being processed, ”said Vapaavuori.

Olympic Committee The board held a six-hour meeting on Wednesday, at which Vapaavuori investigated Lehtimäki’s case.

On Thursday, Vapaavuori said that he and two vice-chairmen (Sari Multala and Susanna Rahkamo) received strong feedback and criticism from the government.

However, the government did not demand the resignation of the presidency.

“I hope I can enjoy the confidence of the sports community in the future. The Olympic Committee needs a functioning government. I feel obliged that the Olympic Committee is operational. ”

“ “I’m really sorry about that. We didn’t have a finger in the right way on the pulse of the work community. ”

The Board of the Olympic Committee decided to commission an external report on the case of harassment in Lehtimäki. This is probably done by Suek, the Finnish Sports Ethics Center.

“It is not yet known who will do it. Suek is one option, ”Vapaavuori said.

Vapaavuori admitted that he had made mistakes in handling Lehtimäki’s case, which he apologized to the board of the Olympic Committee and the Finnish sports community.

His biggest mistake was that Lehtimäki, who received a warning in the autumn, was given a four-year extension in the winter as the head of the Top Sports Unit, even though the alarm bells should have been ringing.

“I’m really sorry about that. We didn’t have a finger in the right way on the pulse of the work community. We need to be able to improve the dialogue with the staff and understand their feelings and everyday life about what is happening in life. ”

Second Vapaavuori erred in relying too much on the written documentation he received in Lehtimäki’s case.

“The case went too far on Lehtimäki’s terms. There have been concerns in the staff in the past that we did not know about. We need to clarify all internal processes and see if there is a need to change administrative regulations or other guidelines in the Olympic Committee. ”

According to Vapaavuori, it is unreasonable to demand that women who have experienced inappropriate behavior be revealed in their own names.

“It has already been a high threshold that the matter has been on the agenda. It is important that the people affected have the right to bring the matter to light without being made public. ”

“ “I admit that I have made a few careless statements that can be interpreted as intended.”

Jan Vapaavuori admits that it was a mistake to elect Mika Lehtimäki for the second term after the warning.

Vapaavuori reiterated his earlier statement that the women who had been harassed had not been in contact with him.

“I have an idea of ​​what it’s been about. The problem has been that essential information has come in drops. I actually got more information a week ago.”

He also reiterated that he could not tell the details as the general public and the media might hope and think.

“I would like to respond, but I am not allowed to respond. I cannot comment on the details, it is forbidden. Recent times have been difficult for me too. I admit that I have made a few careless statements that can be interpreted as intended. ”

Free mountain said the Olympic Committee is conducting a large – scale staff survey that extends beyond its own staff to a wider sports network. The study asks if the person has been subjected to inappropriate or sexual harassment.

Free Mountain was asked if there were any similar cases of harassment on the Olympic Committee during his term?

“I have not become aware of an incident during my term, but I know there have been incidents of this type in our community in the past that have not resulted in action.”

Vapaavuori’s four-year presidency began in early 2021.

“ “Now let’s focus on this [häirintä]to deal with the case. “

Finland The Olympic Committee has 90 full members, 31 partnership members and four personal members. The actual members are sports federations.

The members elect the chairman and board of the Olympic Committee. Members may be reconvened as necessary, but at least there is no such invitation yet.

According to Vapaavuori, it is important that the Olympic Committee’s confidence is restored not only in the membership but also in all Finnish sports.

“When I meant trust, I meant all stakeholders. It is clear that any measures taken to clarify the cultural climate are intended to enhance trust. “

Olympic Committee will map out in April what kind of search profile it will create for the new head of the Top Sports Unit.

Deputy Director Leena Paavolainen perform the task until a new one is selected. Paavolainen can also apply for a vacancy in Lehtimäki.

The composition of the top sports unit was being changed in the summer, but now everyone is allowed to continue in office until the end of September.

“During that time, we have enough insight into how the Top Sports Unit should be organized. Now let’s focus on this [häirintä]to handle the case, ”Vapaavuori said.