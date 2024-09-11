Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Olympic Committee | Matti Heikkinen received his starting passes for the position of top sports director

September 11, 2024
in World Europe
Changes are taking place in the Olympic Committee.

Finland The Olympic Committee informs that Matti Heikkinen will not continue in the position of top sports director.

Also director of sports and competition programs Leena Paavolainen leave your laundry.

In August, Finland was left without a medal at the Paris Olympics for the first time in its history.

The board of the Olympic Committee met at the end of last week in Vierumäki to hear the elite sports unit’s analysis of the Olympics.

According to the release, the meeting also discussed the situation and future of elite sports, among other things.

Chairman Jan Vapaavuori says in the bulletin as follows:

“We are concerned about the situation in elite sports and we had a good and in-depth discussion about how to improve the situation. The result of the Summer Olympics in Paris is disappointing. Although success at the Summer Olympics is only one part of the overall goals of Finnish elite sports, the government takes the matter seriously and has therefore decided to take many measures to improve the situation.”

The search for Heikkinen’s successor has started. Heikkinen, who has been in Pest since 2022, has no comment in the announcement.

Paavolainen, who has worked in the Olympic Committee for 12 years, says that he still plans to see what Finnish top sports has to offer him.

