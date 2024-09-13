Olympic Committee | Matti Heikkinen and Leena Paavolainen got their starting passes – the sports federations got angry at the Olympic Committee

Olympic Committee|If things in top sports have been done sloppily for 15 years, the fault line will not be corrected in one weekend.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The Finnish Olympic Committee published a bulletin on the future of elite sports. Sports associations, such as the Biathlon Union, criticize decisions and dictating politics. Kalle Lähdesmäki and two other chairpersons of sports federations demand the participation of member organizations in decision-making. The fall meeting of the Olympic Committee will be held on November 30, but the sports associations want a discussion now.

Finland On Wednesday, the Olympic Committee published a bulletin outlining the future of elite sports.

It listed five change measures that will be emphasized in the future. The dictation policy given from above has aroused irritation, especially in sports federations, which were not mentioned in the list at all.

Chairman of the Finnish Biathlon Union Kalle Lähdesmäki does not understand the operation of the Olympic Committee.

“Since the current board will only be in office for 2.5 months, it makes absolutely no sense to start making personnel selections for the elite sports unit or to change its organizational model.”

Kalle Lähdesmäki has held significant positions in the International Biathlon Union.

According to Lähdesmäki, it is a matter for the new government.

“It is not good governance if we rush to make decisions now.”

Was the panic button pushed in the face of media pressure?

“No information has been given as to why this was decided and why he led the unit for two years Matti Heikkinen was allowed to leave”, says Lähdesmäki.

He did not convince the chairman of the Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuoren on Wednesday night on MTV of the reasons given.

“We need a significant change of direction. We need a change in strategies. We need a change in structures, and we need people who we trust to be able to carry this change forward”, Vapaavuori commented on the end of Heikkinen pesti.

Lähdesmäki I think the arguments are lame.

“I interpreted that now there is a rush for some reason. This doesn’t seem like a logical course of action.”

If things have been done sloppily for 15 years, the fault line will not be corrected in one weekend.

Lähdesmäki according to it is worrying if nothing has been learned from the Lehtimäki case that happened two years ago. Mika Lehtimäki got his departure passes in the spring of 2022 from the position of head of the elite sports unit as a result of the harassment and its messy aftermath.

“We are in the same situation as then, with slightly different parameters.”

The Finnish team was hopeful during the opening ceremony.

Two years ago, in a crisis situation, the member organizations demanded an extra meeting, and then one was organized.

“Now I would have expected the same. A vigorous discussion could have taken place at the meeting, in which case the member organizations would have been informed about what the current management is basing its solutions on. After that, it would be much easier to have a discussion about the chairman and the board members.”

“ If a crisis occurs, the stakeholders (owners) are usually called together quickly.

Lähdesmäki has experience in board work both in business life and in sports organizations.

“If a crisis occurs, the stakeholders (owners) are usually called together quickly.”

This is not how the Olympic Committee works.

“They have ignored the member organizations even in the preparation of the strategy”, Lähdesmäki states.

The Olympic Committee decided in November 2023 to move to the so-called to a rolling strategy that is updated as needed. Many sports federations have received messages that they have not been able to participate in the strategy work.

“It seems that the member unions are not in the center.”

Lähdesmäki pats OK’s management in the name of good governance.

“Member unions should quickly get to discussing the issue.”

Riikka Pakarinen has led the Finnish Sports Federation after Sami Itani stepped aside.

Also Chairman of the Finnish Sports Association Riikka Pakarinen and chairman of the Finnish Ski Association Sirpa Korkatti agree with Lähdesmäki’s criticism.

Pakarinen is amazed by the Olympic Committee’s measures and priority choices.

“This all seems like a compliment. A new management for the Olympic Committee will be elected in a couple of months. After that, a strategy should be made and people’s positions should be considered, among other things,” Pakarinen says In the Future of the Countryside.

In his opinion, the Olympic Committee sacrificed two middle management people in its emergency.

“You should be able to look at these situations in peace, and not kick people out now.”

Sirpa Korkatti is the new president of the Finnish Ski Association.

The ski association Like his colleagues, Korkatti would like to include the sports federations in decision-making regarding elite sports.

“And not just to ask for an opinion on some individual issues, but to build the vision of what kind of support from the Olympic Committee and what kind of role of the elite sports unit will get the best possible out of this machine of ours”, Korkatti quoth Above.

The fall meeting of the Olympic Committee will be held on November 30, but the sports associations hope to make their voices heard already.