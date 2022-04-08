Olympic Committee Live broadcast at 11 a.m .: Olympic Committee announces new CEO

The current CEO of the Olympic Committee, Mikko Salonen, announced his departure at the beginning of February.

Finland the olympic committee will announce its new CEO today at a press conference beginning at 11 a.m. HS will show the event live.

The board of the Olympic Committee elected a new CEO at its meeting on Thursday night. In addition to him, the chairman of the Olympic Committee will be present Jan Vapaavuori.

MTV reports this week that a member of the Executive Board of the Confederation of Finnish Industries is a strong candidate for the position. Taina Susiluoto.

Current CEO Mikko Salonen has held office for five years soon.

Salonen announced his departure at the beginning of February. He said at the time that he was ready to take on the task until the summer.

The Olympic Committee has been at the center of widespread harassment in recent times. A total of three suspected harassment cases are under investigation.

Head of the Top Sports Unit Mika Lehtimäki resigned a week and a half ago due to inappropriate behavior.

Athlete member of the Olympic Committee Board, weightlifter Anni Goat River in turn, suspected misconduct at the Beijing Olympics. He also resigned.