Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuori’s confidence is put to the test – this is how the federations comment on the situation in the Olympic Committee

Finland The Sports Federation (SUL) takes the position of chairman of the Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuoren position at its board meeting next week.

Chairman of the Sports Federation Sami Itani says that confidence in the Presidium and Board of the Olympic Committee is on the agenda of the Board meeting.

On Thursday, HS gave a round of calls to the chairmen of Finnish sports federations. Of the sports federations reached, SUL was the clearest to discuss.

“I don’t want to say that at this point. I also consider it important that the entire government is involved in the debate, ”says Itani.

Itani points out that in the Olympic Committee, with the exception of the Bureau, the members of the Board heard the Director of the Center for Excellence Mika Lehtimäki from a written warning he received in the fall after Yle reported on it last week.

“ The position of the major sports federations is important.

Lehtimäki was warned about inappropriate behavior against women. After receiving the warning, he received an extension contract for his laundering.

When concluding the extension agreement, only Chairman Vapaavuori, the Vice-Chairmen, knew about the warning Susanna Rahkamo and Sari Multala as well as the CEO Mikko Salonen.

Itani also patronizes other major sports federations to take a stand on whether Vapaavuori enjoys confidence.

“It’s a very fundamental issue and the position of the big sports federations is important,” Itani says.

Harri Nummela is pleased that the activities of the Olympic Committee will be clarified with the help of an outside party.

Hockey Association chairman Harri Nummela says that sports federations rely on media information for what has happened.

Vapaavuori promised on Thursday that an external investigation will be made into the matter. Nummela supports the decision.

“After that, I believe and hope to have the right information to assess trust. At the moment, there is not enough information for such an assessment, ”says Nummela.

In the bigger picture, Nummela says that there is no place for inappropriate behavior in sports.

“ “Any kind of harassing behavior is not acceptable.”

“What happened in the Olympic Committee is a serious reminder to the entire sports community that the elimination of harassment is still in progress. It is important and necessary that an external investigation be carried out in order to deal with the matter and take action. “

On Thursday, the staff of the Olympic Committee also issued their own statement. The personnel resigned from the way in which Lehtimäki’s extension agreement has been handled and how it has been decided.

Nummela considers the staff’s statement to be strong and significant.

“When the Olympic Committee has an important social role, the operating conditions of the organization and the entire competent committee of the Olympic Committee must be put in place,” says Nummela.

Marjukka Manninen, chairman of the Equestrian Association, says that the situation seems to be changing every day.

Equestrian Association chairman Marjukka Manninen says it believes the matter will be discussed at a board meeting next Monday. However, matters relating to the Olympic Committee are not a matter of fact.

“When making an assessment of trust, you have to look at everything that the situation has eaten. The situation seems to be alive and every day the situation changes in terms of who has known what has really happened and how things have progressed. We have not yet taken a stand, ”says Manninen.

In making decisions, Manninen shares the same idea with Nummela. In Manninen’s opinion, a comprehensive assessment of management’s trust also requires that the member associations of the Olympic Committee receive a sufficiently precise description of what has happened. For example, the Equestrian Association does not have a member on the board of the Olympic Committee.

“We will not be able to take a stand until we know what has happened.”

“ “This scandal is damaging a lot, but it may also make it possible for sport to be safer and more equal in the future.”

The Equestrian Association has had to deal with situations in which minors have been sexually harassed, for example. The union’s position on all harassment is strict.

“Any kind of behavior related to harassment is not acceptable. We will not tolerate it. There are no minors involved in the Olympic Committee’s case, but everyone in the work community must also be safe and immune, ”says Manninen.

HS: n from the chairmen of the gymnastics federation Kaisa VikkulaBasketball Association Timo Elo and Figure Skating Association Janne Korhonen estimate that Vapaavuori will enjoy the trust on Thursday.

In the Basketball Federation, the government has not met since the outbreak began. In Lehtimäki’s opinion, the Olympic Committee has acted properly.

Vikkula, a deputy member of the Olympic Committee’s board, said that he considered it important that an extensive study of the house’s culture be carried out within the Olympic Committee.

Similarly, Korhonen of the Figure Skating Association considered it important to review the Olympic Committee’s own activities.

“In recent years, we at the Figure Skating Association have had several processes in which we have had to think about what we do and what reflects our values. When such things are covered, you have to look at your own things, ”says Korhonen.

Jan Vapaavuori, Chairman of the Olympic Committee, and Mika Lehtimäki, former Chairman of the Top Sports Unit, arrived at the Sports Museum on Monday.

Finland Itani, the sports federation, says it is sad that harassment in sport continues. He says he finds the sport’s leadership culture stagnant.

“We are service organizations that need to be exemplary. This case is about two things. First, gendered practices still exist. That doesn’t mean they haven’t done valuable work in front of them in the past, but the work is in progress. Secondly, sports decision-making is not transparent enough, ”says Itani.

Itani wants the culture of the Olympic Committee to be widely explained. He considers it a structural problem that the Olympic Committee lacks an external disciplinary system, although one has been recommended for sports federations.

He hopes that the case of the Olympic Committee could become similar to the 2001 Lahti doping scandal in the 2020s.

“Lahti hurt top sports, but there was also service and rescue. Now sports are cleaner than ever. This scandal is damaging a lot, but it can also make sport safer and more equal in the future. ”