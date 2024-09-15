Olympic Committee | Jan Vapaavuori will not continue as chairman of the Olympic Committee

Olympic Committee|Jan Vapaavuori announced his decision on Sunday.

Helsinki former mayor Jan Vapaavuori will not continue as chairman of the Olympic Committee. Vapaavuori announced his decision on Sunday in X.

“I have decided not to apply for a second term as chairman of the Olympic Committee when my term ends at the end of the year. There is no single reason for this, but it is the sum of many and many types of factors, some of which are personal. I am not going to comment on these reasons in more detail,” Vapaavuori wrote.

The 59-year-old Vapaavuori was elected to lead the Olympic Committee at the end of 2020.

