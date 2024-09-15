Sunday, September 15, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Olympic Committee | Jan Vapaavuori will not continue as chairman of the Olympic Committee

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 15, 2024
in World Europe
0
Olympic Committee | Jan Vapaavuori will not continue as chairman of the Olympic Committee
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Jan Vapaavuori announced his decision on Sunday.

Helsinki former mayor Jan Vapaavuori will not continue as chairman of the Olympic Committee. Vapaavuori announced his decision on Sunday in X.

“I have decided not to apply for a second term as chairman of the Olympic Committee when my term ends at the end of the year. There is no single reason for this, but it is the sum of many and many types of factors, some of which are personal. I am not going to comment on these reasons in more detail,” Vapaavuori wrote.

The 59-year-old Vapaavuori was elected to lead the Olympic Committee at the end of 2020.

The news is updated.

#Olympic #Committee #Jan #Vapaavuori #continue #chairman #Olympic #Committee

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Find out how guide dog transportation works on the SP subway

Find out how guide dog transportation works on the SP subway

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]