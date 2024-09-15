Olympic Committee | Jan Vapaavuori will not apply for a further term – the board member was surprised

Olympic Committee|Vapaavuori told about his future plans on Sunday.

Former speed skater, current Member of Parliament of the Christian Democrats and athlete member of the Olympic Committee’s board Mika Poutala surprised the chairman of the Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuoren about the announcement not to apply for the extension period.

Vapaavuori announced its decision on Sunday in the message service X.

“I have decided not to apply for a second term as chairman of the Olympic Committee when my term ends at the end of the year. There is no single reason for this, but it is the sum of many and many types of factors, some of which are personal. I am not going to comment on these reasons in more detail,” Vapaavuori wrote.

Poutala only heard about it from a reporter.

“The first thought is that there is a small surprise. Yes, somehow I assumed that there could be an extension season,” said Poutala.

Vapaavuori has received criticism after the poorly run Paris Olympics, especially for the lack of accountability, when the board of the Olympic Committee dismissed the top sports director from his duties Matti Heikkinen and the director of sport and competition programs Leena Paavolainen.

Poutala does not want to comment on Heikkinen and Paavolainen’s cases, but he sees the timing of Vapaavuori’s announcement as a good thing.

“From the point of view of the new government, it is positive that it will come this early. Those who wish to follow will have time to tune in to the campaign and the competition.”

The presidential election of the Olympic Committee will be held in November. Vapaavuori has worked in his position for almost four years. He didn’t reveal much about the reasons for his decision. Poutala didn’t need an explanation.

“I don’t feel that it belongs to me in any way. This is a temporary wash. If you don’t want to continue, I don’t think there’s any need to explain. If you want to continue, you should say why you want to continue.”

The fall meeting of the Olympic Committee will be held on November 30. Then a new board will also be elected for a four-year term.